India advances 'Ground Station Services' to boost space sector growth

The Department of Space (DoS) presented a comprehensive overview of its advancements in providing ground station services, developing indigenous technologies, and fostering private sector engagement during a parliamentary session. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, shared these insights in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Advertisment

The DoS highlighted its efforts to strengthen India's space capabilities through innovative services and technology transfer while addressing the needs of non-government entities (NGEs) and international customers.

Ground Station as a Service: Expanding Access

The DoS has established an extensive network of Deep Space Networks and large antennas, enabling India to provide "Ground Station as a Service" to diverse stakeholders. This service facilitates activities such as:

Advertisment

Payload testing

Telemetry and telecommand support

In-orbit validations

Tracking and communication for satellite and launch vehicle missions

Under this initiative, 17 satellite and launch vehicle missions have already been supported commercially. The service is open to domestic and international customers, showcasing India’s growing role in the global space ecosystem.

The DoS also offers:

Advertisment

Free and Open Data: Spatial resolution of 5 meters is freely available to all users.

Spatial resolution of 5 meters is freely available to all users. High-Resolution Data: Data with less than 5-meter resolution is available free of charge to government entities and priced transparently for NGEs.

Additionally, Earth Observation (EO) data reception services are provided on a "per pass" basis, catering to domestic and international customers.

Indigenous Innovations in Technology

Advertisment

In terms to meet the increasing demand for advanced systems, the DoS has indigenously developed a Tri-band Data Reception System operating in S, C, and Ka bands. This innovative system is compact, cost-effective, and efficient, making it well-suited for future Earth Observation missions. Its key features include:

Dual polarization capability (RHC and LHC)

Compatibility with remote sensing satellites

Scalability for diverse applications

Recognizing its potential, the DoS has initiated the technology transfer (ToT) process to empower Indian industries and cater to global market demands. And, to further simplify regulatory processes, IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre) is conceptualizing a single-window interface for authorizations, approvals, and licenses. This initiative aims to streamline inter-departmental processes, fostering private sector participation and accelerating India’s space sector growth.

Advertisment

Conclusion

India’s space sector is undergoing a transformative phase, with the DoS playing a pivotal role in enabling access to critical infrastructure, promoting technological self-reliance, and fostering collaboration. These initiatives not only position India as a leader in space exploration but also strengthen its capacity to address diverse global challenges through innovation and technology. As the demand for space services continues to grow, India’s proactive approach ensures its competitiveness in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.