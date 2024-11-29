Need stricter laws to curb vulgar content on social media: Vaishnaw

The era of social media has brought unprecedented freedom of expression, empowering individuals to share their views with the world. However, this shift has also exposed the darker side of unregulated platforms, where vulgar and offensive content often finds a space unchecked. While addressing this pressing issue during a session in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stressed the urgent need to strengthen existing laws governing social media and OTT platforms. His remarks have reignited the debate on cultural sensitivities and the role of societal consensus in shaping the digital landscape.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the stark contrast between traditional press mechanisms and today’s digital ecosystem. “Earlier, editorial checks in the press ensured accountability and correctness of content,” he said. These checks acted as a moral compass, deciding what content was appropriate for public consumption. However, in the age of social media and OTT platforms, this safeguard has eroded, leaving a void that has been filled by uncontrolled expressions. This shift, while fostering greater freedom of speech, has also led to the proliferation of offensive and inappropriate content.

The Minister underlined the cultural differences between India and the countries where these platforms originated, emphasising that Indian society’s values and traditions necessitate a more stringent approach. “The cultural sensitivities of India vastly differ from those of the regions where these platforms were created. This makes it imperative for India to make existing laws stricter,” he asserted. Vaishnaw urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to prioritise this issue and build a societal consensus for reform.

In an exclusive comment to Voice&Data, Jaideep Ghosh, Member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, shared his perspective on the challenges of content regulation. “A delicate balance between free speech and content moderation is essential. While India's IT Act 2000 and IT Rules 2021 provide an ethics framework for OTT platforms, enforcing it in the dynamic online landscape remains challenging. Many nations face similar dilemmas. Approaches range from stringent government control (China) to self-regulation (USA). The EU's Digital Services Act, which prioritises accountability while protecting free expression, offers a potential middle ground worth considering,” he remarked.

Responding to questions raised by MP Arun Govil, Minister Vaishnaw acknowledged the limitations of current laws in curbing vulgar content. He emphasised the need to update these laws to reflect the realities of the digital age. “There is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms,” he said. He also highlighted the role of illegal telecasts and the misuse of these platforms, which demand immediate attention and action.

Minister Vaishnaw’s statements come at a time when debates around digital governance and content regulation are gaining traction globally. India, with its unique cultural fabric and democratic values, finds itself at a crossroads where the balance between freedom of expression and societal norms needs careful calibration.

As the Parliamentary Standing Committee begins its deliberations, its believed that the focus will likely extend beyond curbing vulgar content to addressing broader challenges such as misinformation, cyberbullying, and hate speech. The outcome of these discussions could set a precedent for how democratic societies worldwide navigate the complexities of the digital age.