Union Minister Scindia Inaugurates Advanced Network Operations Centre for Telecom Security

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with Minister of State Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, officially inaugurated the cutting-edge Network Operations Centre (NOC) at the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) in Delhi on 2nd August 2024. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced, indigenously developed security infrastructure, marking a significant leap forward in India’s telecom security capabilities.

Advertisment

This NOC is designed to proactively identify and monitor cyber threats and malicious activities across the telecom network. Its sophisticated capabilities include detecting a wide array of cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, denial of service (DoS), distributed denial of service (DDoS), DNS amplification, and malicious domain communications.

During the event in a display of technological prowess, Scindia tested a 5G call using a domestically developed 5G radio and 5G core (NSA) on the live network of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The Ministers also toured the CDOT Centre of Innovation and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) area office, where they engaged with entrepreneurs supported by C-DOT.

This visit highlighted the ongoing efforts and successes in indigenous technology programs, including advancements in 4G/5G, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC), cybersecurity solutions, and disaster management cell broadcast solutions.

Advertisment

Scindia lauded the dedicated efforts of C-DOT’s teams in developing these indigenous telecom products and solutions. He emphasised that these advancements are pivotal to realising the Government’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. And, assured continued support for research and innovation, recognising their critical role in propelling India’s technological capabilities on the global stage.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to advancing state-of-the-art telecom technologies and solutions. He underscored the importance of these developments in enhancing India's telecom infrastructure and security capabilities, ensuring the nation remains at the forefront of technological innovation and cyber resilience.

The inauguration not only highlights India’s strides in telecom security and innovation but also sets the stage for future advancements that will bolster the country's position in the global telecom landscape. The NOC’s capabilities and the successful demonstration of 5G technology are a testament to India’s growing prowess in creating indigenous solutions to meet complex technological challenges.