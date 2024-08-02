Unleashing the 5G Revolution: Shaping a Smarter, Connected India!

In an era where connectivity defines the quality of our digital experiences, the rollout of 5G technology in India marks a monumental leap forward. This groundbreaking advancement promises to revolutionise how consumers interact with technology, offering unparalleled speeds, minimal latency, and robust connectivity. As 5G paves the way for innovations like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and immersive virtual experiences, it stands as a cornerstone for India's digital transformation.

In this exclusive interview with Saurabh Arora who is heading business for Mobile, Compute, and XR at Qualcomm India, we delve into the transformative power of 5G, the challenges faced during its implementation, and the exciting future it heralds, including the anticipated arrival of 6G technology.

Excerpts:

How has the rollout of 5G technology in India enhanced the consumer experience compared to previous generations of mobile technology?

With its fast speeds, minimal latency, and robust connectivity, this translates to smoother video calls, quicker access to content, seamless streaming and gaming, faster downloads, and enhanced reliability for digital services, even in high-density areas. Moreover, 5G paves the way for cutting-edge innovations like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and immersive virtual experiences, promising a future where connectivity empowers new possibilities across various sectors. From a consumer perspective, it is the key enabler for the latest AI-driven technologies and experiences. Without 5G, we would not be able to enjoy the next-gen AI experiences many of today’s generation of premium and high-tier devices offer.

What challenges have consumers faced during the transition to 5G, and how are service providers addressing these issues to ensure a seamless experience?

The transition to 5G has presented several challenges for consumers, including limited coverage, high costs of 5G devices, increased data usage, and potential battery life issues. Over the last two years, service providers have been investing heavily in expanding network coverage, however, at the device level, affordable and reliable 5G devices have been a challenge. People at the entry tier want a device that has the latest technology so that it will last them for a while, and that they can rely on to provide them with a seamless service experience.

What role does 5G play in supporting India’s digital infrastructure and initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities?

5G plays an important role in achieving India’s digital inclusion goals, especially in bringing broadband to rural and remote homes. It enables individuals and communities, especially in remote areas, to participate more fully in the digital economy and society by accessing advanced services like telemedicine, online education, and remote work opportunities. Affordable 5G devices play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide.

5G supports smoother video calls and streaming, which will help uplift various sectors including healthcare, education, infrastructure, etc., where access to information or essential services is scarce. 5G-enabled IoT devices will allow more seamless monitoring, making homes and cities safer and smarter. In each of these cases having affordable 5G edge devices that enable access for consumers to these tools and services forms a critical element. Together this can address some serious challenges faced by the country and push the country forward towards economic growth and development.

How do you see 5G technology integrating with other emerging technologies, such as AI and IoT, to further accelerate India’s digital transformation?

The integration of 5G technology with AI and IoT is propelling India's digital transformation by enhancing connectivity and data processing. 5G networks provide the high-speed, low-latency foundation for seamless IoT communication, while AI processes vast amounts of data in real time for smarter decision-making and automation. Leveraging AI at the edge and embedded IoT devices drives advancements in smart cities, healthcare, industry, agriculture, and education, creating immense potential for Indian industries to position themselves as leaders in driving innovation and digital transformation. For example, AI can bring personalisation in education, embedded IoT sensors can enable precision agriculture practices, Edge AI in manufacturing can optimise production processes, or AI algorithms at the edge can enable data analytics in healthcare. There are multiple use cases that can be put into action if 5G technology is integrated with emerging technologies like AI and IoT.

By adopting a digital-first approach in governance and business models, India is driving economic growth and improving quality of life. As we embrace these technological advancements, we stand on the brink of a digital revolution that will redefine how we live, work, and interact in our increasingly interconnected world.

As we continue to explore the potential of 5G, what are your thoughts on the future rollout of 6G technology in India?

At Qualcomm, we are building the future, focusing on foundational research that is required to bring 6G to life, and collaborating closely with stakeholders in the entire ecosystem toward a global technology platform. With the evolution of 5G Advanced, the foundation for 6G is being laid, promising to bring a new era of technological advancements. The focus is not only on enhancing wireless designs but also on integrating a broader range of technologies to enable intelligent computing everywhere. The anticipation of 6G includes the potential for groundbreaking developments in wireless communication, AI, computing, RF sensing, and network resiliency, setting the stage for a smarter, more sustainable wireless platform of our future.

