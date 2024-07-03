Noventiq and AWS Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Cloud and AI Adoption

Noventiq, a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions, has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This partnership aims to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative cloud solutions, including machine learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, to businesses worldwide, fostering growth and efficiency.

Under the SCA, Noventiq will expedite the digital transformation of enterprises, SMBs, the public sector, and startups across key sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail worldwide. Noventiq aims to migrate over 1,000 customers from on-premises infrastructure to AWS's comprehensive cloud platform by 2027, empowering them to leverage advanced cloud technologies like AI.

This initiative includes executing major transformation projects, such as the one Noventiq completed for Profectus Capital, a financial institution serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In collaboration with AWS, Profectus Capital developed a data lake utilizing AWS Glue, Amazon S3, and Amazon Redshift. This enabled Profectus to gain instant, comprehensive insights across multiple systems, streamlining the loan sanction decision-making process. A notable outcome of this project is Profectus's ability to leverage unstructured data for lead generation. The sales team processed approximately one million annual school reports available in the public domain as PDFs. By using Amazon Textract to extract key information, they successfully identified schools in need of loans.

In partnership with AWS, Noventiq will establish a new global AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in India to foster innovation and implement technology best practices. The global CCoE will oversee a broad array of functions, including governance, coordination of cloud initiatives, and integration of sales and marketing efforts. It will drive accountability for results and operate across several domains, including research, promoting new solutions, applying strategic initiatives, leading market engagement, and providing mentorship within the organization.

As part of its global expansion into the Middle East and Europe, Noventiq is enhancing its AWS operations with the addition of five local AWS Cloud Centers of Excellence (CCoEs) and five Regional Delivery Centers (RDCs) in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. These new centers will complement the previously established centers in APAC and LATAM, further bolstering the company’s local AWS delivery capabilities.

Vinod Nair, president, Noventiq India, said, “Our strategic collaboration agreement with AWS marks a significant milestone in our global expansion. The opening of our Cloud Center of Excellence represents more than just a commitment to digital transformation - it is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation and enabling cloud-based modernization for organizations worldwide. According to the IDC, the public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027 in India alone. This represents a huge opportunity for us, and working with AWS will help us empower organizations to leverage the full potential of AWS, ensuring that they are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the digital era.”

Praveen Sridhar, head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Noventiq and fully support their initiative to launch a dedicated Cloud Center of Excellence to accelerate cloud adoption in India and globally. This shows our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers and enabling them to leverage the full potential of generative AI and the latest cloud capabilities on AWS. This collaboration not only enhances our joint capacity to adapt and grow with the evolving digital landscape, it also propels digital innovation into the future.”

To ensure the success of the CCoEs and RDCs, Noventiq will introduce comprehensive training and development programs aimed at nurturing future technology leaders and fostering talent growth. This initiative includes establishing a robust system for recruiting, training, and advancing junior talent. As part of the SCA, Noventiq will launch an AWS Center of Learning with the goal of attaining 1,000 AWS Certifications over the next three to five years. These certifications will equip Noventiq’s consultants, engineers, architects, and developers with the expertise needed to build solutions on AWS. Additionally, Noventiq plans to recruit 250 AWS specialists by 2027 to support the CCoEs and RDCs, bolstering the company’s growth trajectory and enhancing its capabilities in delivering advanced cloud solutions.