DoT launches initiative to support MSMEs and Startups in Industry 4.0 transformation

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is launching a new initiative to support organizations and startups in adopting emerging industry technologies. It has invited proposals for an "Industry 4.0 Baseline Survey among MSMEs," aligning with the broader vision of fostering digital transformation and preparing industries for the arrival of 5G and 6G technologies.

Telecom Sector of Excellence (TCoE) India, representing DoT, invites proposals from organizations and startups to develop a comprehensive baseline survey for the MSME sector in India, focusing on Digital Transformation through 5G Technologies and its impact. The manufacturing industry is experiencing a significant shift with the advent of Industry 4.0, integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing to boost efficiency, productivity, processes, strategies, and competitiveness. As the Indian manufacturing sector progresses, assessing its readiness for Industry 4.0 is crucial to pinpoint areas for improvement and prioritize investments, enabling informed decision-making on strategic directions.

The survey aims to understand the challenges MSMEs face in adapting to Industry 4.0 and leveraging advanced technologies. It seeks to establish a foundation for a strong ecosystem to utilize the capabilities of 5G and 6G networks. This involves identifying sector-specific needs and preferences across at least 10 sectors, acknowledging the diverse MSME landscape, and offering tailored support to encourage innovation and competitiveness. The survey not only addresses immediate obstacles to digital transformation but also facilitates the transition to cyber-physical systems through seamless integration of suitable sensors using 5G/6G technologies, ultimately fostering sustainable growth across sectors.

Over 60 days, the survey will cover five sectors each in the northern and southern regions of India. The resulting key recommendations will serve as the foundation for policy interventions aimed at facilitating the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0, ultimately enhancing the competitive positioning and survival prospects of MSMEs.

Organizations and Startups are invited to submit proposals by 11 June 2024 to participate in this transformative survey.