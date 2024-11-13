ISRO and NASA prepare to launch NISAR mission in 2025

ISRO and NASA are set to launch the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite mission in early 2025. This ambitious Earth-observing satellite, considered one of the most advanced in the world is designed to monitor Earth’s surface changes with unprecedented precision, to enhance disaster preparedness and environmental monitoring.

NISAR will be responsible for providing detailed insights into natural hazards, ecological shifts, and infrastructure stability as it is primarily focused on tracking minute surface changes. Its enhanced capability to measure displacements as small as a fraction of an inch allows scientists to understand and respond to critical geological events. NISAR will perform comprehensive scans of Earth’s land and ice-covered surface every 12 days and generate consistent, high-resolution data across diverse environments, which will be invaluable for observing regions prone to earthquakes, landslides, volcanic activity, and glacier dynamics.

Enhancing Disaster Preparedness and Infrastructure Monitoring

One of the primary applications of NISAR will be in monitoring seismic activity along fault lines, especially in earthquake-prone regions such as the Himalayas and California. By detecting surface shifts in these areas, NISAR will provide data on “locked” fault zones where tectonic plates are immobile but under significant pressure. Sreejith K M, ISRO’s Earth science lead for NISAR, noted, “NISAR will give us unprecedented information on the seismic hazards of the Himalaya,” highlighting the satellite’s potential to inform disaster preparedness in high-risk zones.

In addition to seismic monitoring, NISAR’s high-resolution radar will be crucial for assessing land deformation caused by volcanic activity. The satellite’s observations of ground bulges or depressions can offer early indicators of potential eruptions, aiding researchers in understanding volcanic behaviours and preparing for possible threats. This capability to monitor slow surface movements will also be beneficial for evaluating infrastructure resilience, such as levees, dams, and aqueducts, enabling timely interventions to prevent catastrophic failures.

Key Features and Technical Specifications

Equipped with L-band and S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems, the satellite will provide day-and-night observation capabilities, unhindered by cloud cover. This dual-frequency radar arrangement makes NISAR the first mission of its kind to use both L- and S-band frequencies, allowing it to penetrate dense vegetation, measure ground motion, and detect subtle changes across urban and rural landscapes. With this unique combination, NISAR is set to transform Earth observation, delivering insights critical for environmental monitoring, urban planning, and agricultural management.

Features Specifications Orbit Altitude 747 km Repeat Cycle 12 days Radar Frequencies Dual-frequency L-band (NASA) and S-band (ISRO) Observation Coverage Nearly global, scanning land and ice every 12 days Resolution 3–10 m, depending on mode Swath Width Up to 240 km Observation Capabilities Day and night, all-weather through cloud cover Primary Objectives Monitoring natural hazards, infrastructure, ecosystem changes, vegetation biomass, and glacier movements Data Availability Free and open access for global research use

Conclusion

Set for launch in early 2025, NISAR will deliver unparalleled insights into Earth’s surface dynamics, supporting both scientific research and practical applications in disaster preparedness, infrastructure monitoring, and climate resilience. This joint initiative by NASA and ISRO highlights the potential of shared technological efforts to deepen our understanding of the planet and address global challenges.