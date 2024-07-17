Dhruva Space Receives IN-SPACe Authorizations  for Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS)

Dhruva Space a full-stack Space Engineering solutions provider has secured authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) to provide Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS).

This new authorization allows Dhruva Space to empower private Indian companies by offering cost-effective access to satellite data, which is crucial for accelerating their internal research and development efforts. In a landscape where setting up ground stations involves high upfront costs, GSaaS presents a more accessible alternative by providing shared infrastructure and reducing financial barriers for satellite operators.

To express his happiness for this significant milestone, Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer of Dhruva Space, said, “In the upcoming decade, significant transformations in space interaction are anticipated, with GSaaS poised to play a pivotal role in this evolution. Dhruva Space is excited to receive authorization from IN-SPACe for our Ground Station as a Service initiative across India. This milestone not only underscores our commitment to advancing space technology but also reinforces our role in supporting the growing number of space startups aiming to validate their spacecraft in orbit. We are proud to share that our GSaaS is designed to support an increasingly democratized space sector so commercial ventures and global communications can continue to flourish."

Dhruva Space has indigenously designed and developed six ground stations in VHF and UHF bands, and two in S or X bands. The S&X Ground Station at IIT-Hyderabad, established in 2021, remains a cornerstone of the company's ground segment solutions. This facility will play a critical role in supporting Dhruva Space’s upcoming LEAP-1 hosted payload mission, scheduled for later in 2024.

Its GSaaS facilities are strategically positioned in equatorial regions, which offer extended satellite visibility, reduced latency, and enhanced signal reliability. This strategic advantage ensures optimized global satellite operations for diverse missions, ranging from telecommunications to remote sensing. Furthermore, Dhruva Space is in discussions with several global ground station operators to expand its India-based network into a worldwide network of Earth stations, facilitating seamless satellite operations from any location.