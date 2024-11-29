A full-stack mission to orbit

Dhruva Space stands out for its full-stack business model in India’s burgeoning space-tech landscape. This rare approach enables it to deliver comprehensive space engineering solutions under one roof. Since its founding in 2012, the Hyderabad-based company has pioneered an integrated suite of services spanning satellite design, ground station infrastructure, and launch logistics—positioning it as one of the few firms in India capable of supporting the entire satellite lifecycle.

Advertisment

The company recently secured Series A funding of Rs 123 crore to advance its upcoming spacecraft manufacturing facility and enhance its global

product offerings.

Co-founded by Sanjay Nekkanti (CEO), Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy (CFO), Krishna Teja Penamakuru (COO), and Abhay Egoor (CTO), the company’s innovative model has carved a unique niche in a sector traditionally dominated by specialised players. This holistic approach is not only reshaping India’s Satcom industry but also empowering diverse customers with efficient, cost-effective satellite solutions.

Advertisment

THE FULL-STACK BUSINESS MODEL

In contrast to the typical approach of specialising in one vertical—such as satellite manufacturing, ground station operations, or launch services—Dhruva has embraced a radically different approach. Its full-stack business model includes end-to-end solutions, from satellite design and manufacturing to launch logistics and operational support through ground station services. This helps streamline the process for clients, reducing operational inefficiencies, cost overruns, and delays typically seen in the fragmented space industry.

Advertisment

CEO Sanjay Nekkanti emphasises the competitive edge this approach provides: “In the space industry, we see satellite companies only focusing on building satellites, launch vehicle companies only manufacturing rockets, and ground station companies working on Earth stations. Providing a full-stack solution is Dhruva’s competitive advantage. Our satellite platforms are application- and payload-agnostic, which enables us to serve customers according to their requirements.”

Its manufacturing capabilities extend to white-label satellite production, which means Dhruva can build and launch satellites under a client’s brand.

This holistic model is not only a cost-saver but also a time-efficient alternative to the traditional approach in the space sector. It eliminates the need for clients to juggle multiple vendors, creating a seamless pathway from satellite conceptualisation to orbit.

Advertisment

TECHNOLOGY AND INVESTMENTS

At the heart of Dhruva Space’s strategic operations is its state-of-the-art 280,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Telangana. Spread across 6.5 acres, this facility is the nucleus for developing advanced space technology infrastructure. Here, the company produces everything from space-grade solar panels to orbital deployers and ground station equipment for data transmission and reception, reinforcing its full-stack capabilities. The first phase of this facility—spanning 120,000 square feet—is underway, funded in part by the Series A investment.

Dhruva’s core strengths lie in its satellite platforms, which are not restricted to any specific application or payload. This allows them to cater to a broad spectrum of customers, from defence and telecommunications to academic research institutions. Their manufacturing capabilities also extend to white-label satellite production, which means Dhruva can build and launch satellites under a client’s brand—opening doors to collaborations with private companies and international research entities.

Advertisment

MISSIONS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Dhruva has launched eight missions via four PSLV launches during the last two years, successfully validating its space-grade technology through real-world application. Recently, the company launched payloads, including the LEAP-TD mission, on 1 January 2024, marking another step in its trajectory toward high-value global collaborations.

PSLV-C53: Dhruva’s Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-1U) was successfully tested and space-qualified in June 2022, marking its debut in space technology.

Advertisment

PSLV-C54: In November 2022, the Thybolt Mission deployed two satellites, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, showcasing Dhruva’s P-DoT Satellite Platform for small satellite missions.

PSLV-C55: In April 2023, the company demonstrated three in-space experiments, including two classes of satellite orbital deployers and Dhruva’s proprietary Orbital Link (DSOL), advancing satellite communication technology.

Advertisment

“Our satellite platforms are application- and payload-agnostic, which enables Dhruva to serve customers according to their requirements.”- SANJAY NEKKANTI, Founder & CEO, Dhruva Space

PSLV-C58: The mission in January 2024 validated Dhruva’s P-30 nanosatellite platform and several subsystems, including onboard telemetry and beacon systems, pushing the envelope of Dhruva’s technological capabilities.

These milestones underscore Dhruva’s commitment to innovation and have bolstered market confidence in its technology and mission execution capabilities.

THE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Despite competing with global giants like Boeing and Lockheed Martin, Dhruva has established a strong foothold with its flexible, full-stack service offering. Its satellite platforms’ application- and payload-agnostic nature allows it to serve a wide range of clients, including government entities, corporate ventures, and academic institutions. Its integrated services also help clients reduce deployment costs and accelerate time-to-market, aligning with India’s ambition of building a USD 13-billion space economy by 2025.

Highlighting the strategic importance of partnerships, CEO Nekkanti notes, “By showcasing technological capability on the ground and in space, Dhruva Space has built confidence in the market and for its growing customer base as demand for satellites and satellite-enabled services increases. Strategic partnerships have also been a key means of building capacity and enhancing our reach as a competitive player in the global space ecosystem.”

Strategic collaborations with global entities like the Swedish Space Corporation, Kineis, and Comat have strengthened Dhruva’s position, enabling it to scale and adapt within the international space ecosystem. Besides, its Series A round saw backing from prominent investors, including Indian Angel Network Alpha Fund, Blue Ashva Capital, and BITEXCO Group, positioning Dhruva Space to further its international engagements.

These collaborations amplify the company’s reach and enhance its ability to deliver on complex space missions while building confidence among its growing customer base.

The company has launched eight missions via four PSLV launches during the last two years, successfully validating its space-grade technology.

As Dhruva continues to grow, its focus remains on innovation, scalability, and customer-centric solutions. The company is actively investing in R&D, exploring new satellite technologies, and refining its full-stack offerings. With the expected growth in defence and commercial space applications, Dhruva is positioning itself as a key upstream player in India’s growing space economy and a competitive force on the global stage.

With an emphasis on accessible, affordable, and scalable space solutions, the company is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Satcom infrastructure, both in India and worldwide.

punams@cybermedia.co.in