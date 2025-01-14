C-DOT and IITs collaborate to develop Indigenous Wideband Spectrum Sensor Chip

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has taken a significant step towards enhancing India’s telecommunications capabilities. The C-DOT has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) and the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu) to develop an indigenous “Wideband Spectrum-Sensor ASIC for Enhancing Spectrum Utilization”.

This collaboration is funded by the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme which aims to address the growing demand for efficient spectrum utilization. The given project seeks to improve spectrum efficiency by developing a reliable and efficient wideband spectrum sensing (WSS) algorithm and hardware, particularly in rural areas. This spectrum efficiency will be achieved by leveraging “spectrum holes”, that is unused portions of the radio frequency spectrum.

Key objectives of the project

These algorithms will be specifically designed to be hardware-friendly for sensing wideband spectrum (beyond 2 GHz) and efficiently detect underutilised frequency bands.

The project will focus on developing spectrum sensors with short sensing times, high data throughput, and enhanced hardware efficiency.

This module will be specifically designed for the 6 GHz satellite band (5.925–7.125 GHz) to demonstrate spectrum sensing and communication capabilities.

The project will culminate in the development of an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip, which is expected to significantly improve spectrum efficiency.

The project will generate valuable intellectual property (IPs) related to wideband spectrum sensing technology, a crucial component of dynamic spectrum access.

This project offers several significant benefits, by enabling cognitive radio users to identify and utilise available spectrum effectively, it enhances the efficiency and capacity of telecommunication networks. This improved spectrum utilisation will facilitate the delivery of affordable broadband services, particularly in rural areas where access to reliable connectivity may be limited, thereby bridging the digital divide. Furthermore, this project aligns with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative by fostering the development of state-of-the-art telecommunication technologies within India, promoting self-reliance and technological advancement in the sector.

This collaborative effort between C-DOT and the IITs is expected to have a significant impact on the future of telecommunications in India, driving innovation and improving the accessibility and quality of connectivity for citizens across the country.