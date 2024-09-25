A look into key pillars of 5G outlined by Gulshan Khurana

At the 5G+ Conference, Gulshan Khurana, EVP of Vodafone Idea, delivered an insightful session focusing on the challenges and opportunities in the evolution of 5G, including spectrum utilization, fixed wireless access, and the importance of operational efficiency. He also touched on the role of AI, private networks, and the future of 5G Advanced as a key enabler of industrial and consumer-driven innovation.

Spectrum and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Khurana began by discussing how operators are facing the challenge of handling growing data consumption while making networks more efficient and reliable. He emphasized the importance of using the new spectrum efficiently, highlighting how fixed wireless access (FWA) is becoming a quick and cost-effective solution to provide broadband to high-data-consuming users. While 4G met basic needs, the introduction of FWA will support users consuming 300-400 GB of data monthly, providing a more stable and faster connection for services like gaming and streaming.

Network Slicing and Private Networks

A significant portion of Khurana’s presentation focused on network slicing, which allows operators to dedicate specific portions of the spectrum for different consumer segments. This capability enhances efficiency by creating separate "slices" for services such as consumer broadband, emergency responders, and enterprise networks. Khurana also addressed the slow adoption of private 5G networks, citing concerns over costs and security, but noted that the technology is poised to evolve as operators optimize spectrum usage and offer secure, reliable connectivity to enterprises.

The Role of 5G Advanced and AI-Driven Networks

Looking ahead, Khurana expressed optimism about 5G Advanced, which he believes will focus on enhancing the consumer experience by merging real-time communication and AI-driven insights into the network architecture. While the core architecture will remain similar, the introduction of AI-based, intent-driven networks will improve data handling, enhance automation, and increase operational efficiency.

Industrial Applications and Edge Computing

Khurana highlighted industrial use cases as a driving force for 5G innovation, particularly in manufacturing, logistics, and quality control. He discussed how edge computing, combined with AI, enables faster decision-making by processing data locally, reducing the need for large amounts of data to be sent to central servers. This will allow industries to operate more autonomously and efficiently.

In his concluding remarks, Khurana emphasized four key pillars for the success of 5G: immersive consumer experiences, industrial applications, operational efficiency through automation, and a favorable economic framework. He stressed the importance of these factors working together to unlock the full potential of 5G and ensure a smooth transition to 5G+ and beyond.