Agreement between BSNL and SITAM to educate students about 4G and 5G

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide 4G and 5G training to students. The 'Telecom Talent in 5G Era: Demand Supply Skill Gap Report 2023-24' states that India's 5G-focused sector would need 22 million trained people. As more individuals will be trained in 4G and 5G technologies as a result of this effort from BSNL and SITAM, it would be advantageous for the future of the telecom industry in India.

D.V. Rama Murthy, the principal of SITAM, and Malla Satya Prasad, the DGM of BSNL Visakhapatnam, inked the deal, according to a story from TheHindu. According to the college director, students studying artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the internet of things (IoT) will be able to work on these technologies thanks to the collaboration between SITAM and BSNL.

Students can learn about LTE, 4G, and 5G technology through the BSNL training point. According to the report, the department of electronics and telecommunication engineering hosted a lecture by Mr. Satya Prasad on emerging telecom technology. During his presentation, Mr. Prasad covered a wide range of topics, from the evolution of the telephone system to wireless mobile phones, Wi-Fi, broadcasting, GPS,GSM, 5G technologies, edge computing, and Internet of Things communications.

In the past, BSNL has collaborated with other academic institutions to increase awareness of 4G and 5G and provide more youth with training in the area. In order to achieve its goal of becoming profitable by FY27, the government has directed BSNL to begin rolling out 4G throughout the country.

In 2023, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) inked a comprehensive contract with Anna University and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) to launch telecom courses and offer network coverage in the educational institutions. A one-year international diploma program in telecom technology and management was introduced by the institute. In order to design and deliver the course, IIT-M will work with BSNL.