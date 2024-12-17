C-DOT, Silizium Circuits partner for LEO satellite component development

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed an agreement with Silizium Circuits Pvt Ltd, a fabless Semiconductor IP & SoC startup, to design and develop advanced LEO satellite components and GNSS RF Front End ASICs. The collaboration, under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is a step towards bolstering indigenous telecommunications technology.

This initiative focuses on creating innovative semiconductor solutions addressing key satellite communication challenges such as power efficiency, high-speed data transmission, and signal integrity. Leveraging expertise in analog, RF, and mixed-signal technologies, Silizium Circuits aims to support LEO satellite infrastructure projects for India and the global market, advancing connectivity in urban and rural areas.

The TTDF scheme plays a crucial role in funding startups, academia, and R&D institutions to design and commercialize telecom solutions, bridging the digital divide and enabling affordable broadband and mobile services.

C-DOT CEO, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, highlighted the importance of self-reliant chip development for India’s communication needs, assuring infrastructure and support from C-DOT during the project’s implementation.

This agreement underscores India’s commitment to next-generation satellite communication technology, aligning with its vision of becoming a self-reliant, globally competitive telecommunications hub.