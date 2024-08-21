Delhi University and NIT Hamirpur Elevate Campus Connectivity with Made-in-India WiFi Solutions

Delhi University and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur have embraced state-of-the-art, indigenous WiFi solutions from HFCL Limited to move towards enhanced digital infrastructure. This strategic investment will bridge the digital divide and cater to the demands of modern education by providing high-speed, secure, and seamless internet connectivity across their expansive campuses.

Delhi University, renowned for its century-old legacy and academic excellence, has embarked on a transformative journey to upgrade its campus connectivity. HFCL, a trusted name in the telecom industry, was entrusted with the task of deploying advanced WiFi solutions across 92 hostels spread across the North and South Campuses. This initiative, executed in partnership with Hitachi Technologies, aims to foster an environment conducive to limitless learning and research. The rapid deployment of 1,000 Access Points within just a week of receiving the order highlights HFCL’s capability to meet stringent timelines while delivering high-quality solutions.

Meanwhile, NIT Hamirpur is also stepping up its digital transformation efforts by upgrading its existing WiFi network from WiFi 5 to the latest WiFi 6 technology. This upgrade will ensure that students and faculty across the campus, including classrooms and hostels, have access to faster and more reliable internet services. This marks HFCL’s second successful collaboration with an NIT, following the previous partnership with NIT Jamshedpur. The project, executed with Aerial Telecom as the System Integrator, showcases HFCL’s product versatility and seamless integration with existing network infrastructure.

These initiatives demonstrate the pivotal role of technology in the education sector in providing students and faculty with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. HFCL’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, made-in-India WiFi solutions positions it as a key enabler in the ongoing digital transformation of India’s educational institutions.