Nokia and Indian Institute of Science form strategic partnership to research how 6G can meet India’s needs

Nokia announced today it is expanding its 6G commitment to India by partnering with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly research 6G technologies and 6G use cases that will have a direct societal impact in India.

Nokia and IISc will work together in Nokia’s newly inaugurated 6G Lab in Bengaluru, where they will pursue three core areas of research: 6G radio technologies, 6G architecture and the application of machine learning into the 6G air interface. The collaboration will develop reference architectures, software frameworks and algorithms, with the aim of contributing their joint research to the 6G technology and standards ecosystem. While the nature of their research is global, Nokia and IISc will place special focus on 6G use cases that address areas of particular importance to India. Those use case include:

Creating more sustainable and energy-efficient communications systems

Improving resiliency and reliability of networks for critical communications

Using AI and developing "Network as Sensor" technologies to improve transportation safety, augment healthcare and increase access to education.

By focusing on these use cases, Nokia and IISc will help shape the evolution of cellular infrastructure to meet the societal needs of large and developing countries like India, while contributing to the global 6G ecosystem as a whole.

India has become a global powerhouse in communications innovation and is playing a key role in the development of 6G. By partnering, Nokia and IISc plan to further India’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision,’ which aims to position India as a key global contributor to the design, development and implementation of 6G technology.

In October 2023, Nokia opened the 6G Lab at its Global R&D center in Bengaluru. The first-of-its-kind research facility aims to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology as well as foster collaboration between Nokia and India’s academic community. The collaboration with IISc is the first such partnership to emerge from the lab. It combines the academic strength of the foremost research institution in India with Nokia’s expertise in introducing cutting-edge mobile technology to the world at scale.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia said: “The importance of India on the global telecommunications stage cannot be overemphasized. We’re proud to work with the brightest minds in Indian science and academia to ensure 6G is a force multiplier for the Indian economy. Together we will help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India as a leader in 6G standardization, development and implementation. And by exploring 6G use cases specific to India, we will ensure that 6G addresses the unique needs of the subcontinent.”

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said: “IISc is very privileged to contribute to India's mission to be a front-line contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030, as envisioned in the Bharat 6G Vision document released by the Prime Minister of India.”