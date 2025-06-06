Dhruva Space and Sodern forge a new Indo-French alliance in orbital innovation

Dhruva Space and France’s Sodern ArianeGroup are deepening the Indo-French space bond by preparing to flight-test the cutting-edge HORUS star tracker aboard Dhruva’s modular P-30 platform, slated for launch under the LEAP-2 mission in 2026.

The announcement was made during the High-Level Business Delegation to France and Italy, led by India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

HORUS: A star tracker for the new era of autonomy

At the core of this partnership lies HORUS, a next-generation star tracker developed by Sodern ArianeGroup. It is designed for high-performance telecom and Earth observation platforms. HORUS uses an advanced Active Pixel Sensor (APS) to deliver arcsecond-level attitude accuracy with robust onboard autonomy.

Star trackers like HORUS are indispensable in high-precision missions. By interpreting star field patterns and comparing them with celestial databases, they determine spacecraft orientation with unmatched precision, an essential feature for missions involving scientific imaging, laser communicatons, or formation flying.

For Dhruva Space, this is not just a payload integration, it’s strategic foresight.

"Testing the HORUS star tracker in Space aligns with Dhruva Space’s vision to support next-gen missions requiring precise attitude control. While currently demonstrated on the P-30 satellite, the aim is to validate Sodern's HORUS for future use on larger platforms. HORUS brings high pointing accuracy, resilience in dynamic conditions, and onboard autonomy, key for missions like high-resolution Earth Observation, SAR imaging, and optical inter-satellite links." Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO and Co-founder, Dhruva Space notes.

The strategic importance is echoed by Sodern’s top leadership. Vincent Dedieu, Chairman and CEO of Sodern ArianeGroup, remarks, “HORUS’s autonomy and resilience offer exceptional robustness, particularly for telecommunications platforms. Dhruva Space is the ideal partner for this IOD mission.”

A modular future built in India

The P-30's appeal lies in its modularity, a standardised yet flexible satellite bus that can accommodate payloads ranging from hyperspectral imagers to green propulsion units, as seen in LEAP-1 and LEAP-3 missions. This modular design is engineered for low integration risk and rapid turnaround, accelerating customer readiness.

Nekkanti elaborates, “With each mission carrying different payloads, Dhruva Space customises every P-30 nanosatellite launch to meet specific technical and operational requirements. Dhruva Space's P-30 platform was space-qualified through ISRO’s POEM-3 mission in January 2024, and the platform features a standardised mechanical interface and modular electrical architecture, enabling plug-and-play integration of advanced payloads without much redesign. The key challenge is system-level mission planning across varied payloads, and Dhruva Space addresses this with tailored Concepts of Operations (CONOPS), ensuring alignment with customer goals and optimised downlink performance. This flexibility cements the P-30’s role in delivering high-performance In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) missions under the LEAP program."

Behind the sleek engineering lies a strategic mission. Dhruva Space is building a product portfolio that not only fulfils national needs but is positioned competitively on the global stage. Its satellite platforms, solar panels, and now, hosted payload services are designed for scale, compliance, and precision.

With LEAP-2, Dhruva Space is not just launching hardware, it’s launching trust, vision, and capability. In Sodern, it has found a partner with technological depth and a global footprint. Together, they are setting the stage for a new era where nanosatellites do more than relay data; they demonstrate the future of space, one payload at a time.

As we look to a sky that is increasingly crowded and commercially competitive, it is clear that agility, precision, and collaboration will define the winners. With the P-30 platform and the LEAP initiative, Dhruva Space is making a compelling case that India is not just catching up, it is setting the pace.

Indo-French collaboration: A celestial continuum

This partnership is a continuation of the historic space diplomacy between India and France, dating back over six decades. From satellite launches to Earth observation collaborations, the alliance has stood the test of time. Now, with the Dhruva-Sodern partnership, it is entering a commercial and tech-driven phase.

“The Indo-French partnership in Space has always been one of mutual respect, technical excellence, and long-term vision,” says Nekkanti. “This collaboration with Sodern is yet another landmark chapter.”

In addition to HORUS, Dhruva Space has also selected Sodern’s proven Auriga star tracker for a range of future missions. With over 1,800 units in operation, Auriga brings heritage, affordability, and technical rigour to the table.

In Dhruva’s vision, tomorrow’s smallsats will need more than just miniaturisation, they will need autonomy. And this partnership is a step toward embedding that autonomy in India’s next-gen spacecraft designs.