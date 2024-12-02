Dhruva Space launches AstraView for real-time satellite imagery

Dhruva Space has unveiled AstraView, a commercial satellite imagery service designed to deliver high-resolution, real-time insights into Earth. This initiative aims to support decision-making across Academia, Defence, and Enterprise sectors, addressing critical strategic and socio-economic challenges.

AstraView is powered by a robust network of global partnerships with leading industry players, including Array Labs, Axelspace, Capella Space, Geosat, Maxar, Planet, Satellogic, SI Imaging Services, Unseenlabs, and Wyvern. Leveraging these collaborations, AstraView offers diverse satellite data, including Electro-Optical, Synthetic-Aperture Radar (SAR), Radio Frequency, and Hyper-Spectral imagery, enabling tailored solutions for varied user needs.

This platform adopts an ecosystem-based approach to satellite imagery, providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Customers can access historical data or request fresh collections for near real-time insights. AstraView simplifies integration and eliminates the operational complexities of managing satellite infrastructure, making advanced geospatial data more accessible.

Highlighting the service's potential, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space, remarked, “On-demand geospatial data is the need of the hour as life on Earth evolves rapidly. Partnering with leading imagery companies bolsters our technological advantage and fosters a spirit of international collaboration and innovation.”

The launch of AstraView was officially announced at the 2024 GeoSmart India conference in Hyderabad, Telangana. Organised by Geospatial World, this premier event provided a platform for showcasing innovations and exploring the future of geospatial technologies.

Dhruva Space’s AstraView is poised to revolutionise access to satellite imagery, empowering users with actionable insights for applications ranging from disaster management and defence to urban planning and environmental monitoring.