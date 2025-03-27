Charting new horizons: India’s space sector comes of age

The odyssey of India’s space sector has been extraordinary. From humble origins with a sounding rocket launched from Thumba in Kerala on 21 November 1963 to a nation now orchestrating interstellar missions, India has steadily ascended among the space-faring nations. The past decade, in particular, has witnessed an unprecedented acceleration in ambition, innovation, and global collaboration.

At the core of this evolution is the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), seamlessly blending scientific excellence with frugality. The Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions showcased our ability to explore beyond Earth’s orbit and reinforced India’s reputation for executing complex missions at a fraction of global costs. The triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole marked a historic first for the global space community.

Beyond planetary exploration, India’s space collaborations have expanded significantly. Today, we have space cooperation agreements with 61 nations and five multilateral bodies, spanning satellite remote sensing, navigation, and planetary exploration. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) project, a joint Earth observation mission with the United States, is set to provide indispensable climate and disaster data.

Partnerships with the French National Space Agency (CNES) for the TRISHNA mission, the Thermal infraRed Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural resource Assessment, and with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for lunar exploration further strengthen India’s role as a key player in international space collaboration.

However, the real metamorphosis of India’s space economy lies in opening the sector to private enterprises. The establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Indian Space Policy 2023 have laid the foundation for a thriving commercial space industry. The government’s initiatives, such as a dedicated Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund, seed funding schemes, and technology transfer programmes, are enabling startups to realise their space ambitions.

India's Launch Economy Proves its Global Value

Since 2015, India has launched 393 foreign satellites, generating over USD 143 million and EUR 272 million in revenue. Our spaceports have deployed satellites from 34 countries, including technologically advanced nations such as the US and Germany. This is a testament to India’s pre-eminence in cost-effective satellite launches.

Looking ahead, India’s space sector will be shaped by three key elements: deeper commercialisation, technological innovation, and strategic global alliances. The push toward reusable launch vehicles, human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan mission, and a planned space station by 2035 indicate that India is contemplating the long term. Recent revisions to FDI policy to ease access to foreign capital for Indian space firms further fortify our competitive edge.

Yet, challenges remain. The global space race is intensifying, and India must navigate policy, infrastructure, and technological hurdles to maintain its momentum. Regulatory clarity, streamlined licensing, and greater synergy between government and private stakeholders will be crucial. Moreover, while celebrating our applied space technology successes, our long-term leadership depends on investment in deep-space research and human capital development.

The road ahead is vast, and India’s cosmic aspirations are soaring higher than ever. The sky is no longer the limit but merely the incipient stage of a grander journey.