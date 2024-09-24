ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL sign five TTA pacts, reaching 75 agreements to boost India's Space sector

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and NewSpace India (NSIL) reached a significant milestone on 20 September 2024, by signing five new Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) with non-governmental entities (NGEs). This development pushes the total number of TTAs to 75 since the post-space reform era began, underscoring India’s push towards increasing private sector involvement in its space programmes.

Advertisment

These new agreements were signed with entities including Anabond, Salvo Industries, Micropack, and Astra Microwave. These TTAs are designed to enable private players to access technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), contributing to both commercial ventures and societal benefits. The collaborations will span a variety of sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, defence, and cybersecurity, showcasing the versatility of space technologies in non-space domains.

The growing momentum of public-private partnerships in India’s space sector reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to promote private-sector participation. Under the leadership of Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, the organisation has played a pivotal role in facilitating these collaborations between ISRO, NewSpace India (NSIL), and private entities. Dr Goenka remarked, "The milestone of achieving 75 Technology Transfer Agreements marks a significant step forward in empowering India’s space private sector to harness cutting-edge space technologies."

These technology transfers are expected to bolster India's position in the global space economy while driving innovation across multiple industries. Post-reforms, the collaboration between ISRO, NSIL, and private companies represents a strategic shift towards nurturing a robust space industry ecosystem. This step is seen as crucial in expanding the reach of space-based technologies into satellite communication, launch services, and space exploration, thus advancing India’s space capabilities.

Advertisment

The signing of these TTAs marks a pivotal moment in the country’s journey towards becoming a global leader in space technology while emphasising the critical role of the private sector in this vision.