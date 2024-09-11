Boeing to launch Q4S satellite, pioneering Quantum Internet

Boeing has announced the launch of the Q4S satellite in 2026, a mission to demonstrate quantum entanglement swapping in space. This could pave the way for developing a global Quantum Internet, significantly enhancing data security, sensor precision, and communication capabilities across multiple industries.

Advertisment

The microwave-sized Q4S satellite will conduct a year-long demonstration of entangled photon pair sources housed within a space vehicle. This technology is being developed in partnership with HRL Laboratories, a joint venture between Boeing and General Motors.

This experiment seeks to overcome the limitations of current quantum networking, constrained by distance and information loss, by testing quantum entanglement over vast distances. The success of this mission could lead to the expansion of quantum networks that can technically transmit data with unprecedented precision and security.

Why test in space?

Advertisment

Quantum entanglement enables the instantaneous transfer of information without moving physical particles. By using quantum teleportation, the information carried by a particle can be transferred without needing to move the particle itself. Boeing believes testing this capability in space is crucial for expanding quantum networks beyond simple point-to-point communication. This would allow more precise sensor measurements to be fed into powerful quantum computers.

“Quantum entanglement swapping is the foundation of future communication, allowing us to expand quantum networks beyond point-to-point links. With Q4S, we are proving this can be done in orbit,” said Jay Lowell, Boeing’s Chief Engineer for Disruptive Computing, Networks, and Sensors.

Lowell noted that satellites are better suited to handle long-distance quantum information transmission than terrestrial fibre networks, which require frequent entanglement-swapping to maintain connections. This makes space-based quantum networking more practical for long-haul communication.

Advertisment

Boeing’s Q4S mission refers to the four photons involved in the entanglement swapping protocol and the space environment. By using two pairs of entangled particles (photons), Q4S establishes a near-perfect correlation between distant locations. Changes to one particle are instantly reflected in the other within a few hundred femtoseconds, a million-billionth of a second, essentially enabling instantaneous communication.

How does the technology help?

Quantum networking can transform industries such as climate science, navigation, and secure communications by enhancing sensor sensitivity and improving encrypted systems’ reliability. The Q4S satellite could pave the way for quantum-enhanced applications like fault-tolerant computing, secure voting systems, and advanced data processing.

Advertisment

Precision timing, a critical concern for military networks and targeting systems, is one key benefit of quantum networking. Small timing errors can lead to communication failures or cause missiles to go off course. The Q4S mission could help prevent these issues by improving system coordination and ensuring greater accuracy and security.

Moreover, Q4S could allow widely separated sensors—such as radars or quantum sensors—to compare measurements with near-perfect precision, enabling them to act as a single, highly accurate system known as a very large baseline array. This would enhance data accuracy, benefitting fields like environmental monitoring and military operations.

Also, Q4S could enable a network of widely separated quantum computers to exchange quantum information directly. As quantum computers collaborate across vast distances, this could lead to data processing and computational power breakthroughs.

Advertisment

The game-changer for Boeing?

Boeing’s advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in operationalising these technologies for real-world applications. The potential impact of quantum networking in space could reshape Earth observation, open new opportunities for space exploration, and enhance environmental monitoring.

The development of space-hardened quantum technology that can withstand harsh space conditions is crucial to the project’s success. Boeing and HRL Laboratories are finalising these technologies to ensure the successful deployment of Q4S, marking the beginning of a new era in secure global communication networks.

Advertisment

Boeing plans to use a Corvus satellite platform from Astro Digital for the mission. Astro Digital has proven its ability to generate the 70-80 watts of continuous power required for the mission with a small spacecraft, and production is slated to begin next year.