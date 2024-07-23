Union Budget 2024: Expanding India's Space Economy with a ₹1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a key initiative to establish an INR 1,000 crore venture capital fund to propel India to the forefront of global space technology in the Union Budget 2024.

The proposed venture capital fund aims to inject much-needed financial resources into India's space industry, fostering private investment and supporting new and emerging ventures. "Our goal is to increase the space economy by five times over the next ten years," stated Sitharaman, highlighting the government's ambitious vision for the sector.

India's space sector has already achieved significant milestones, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) leading the charge in satellite launches and interplanetary missions. The introduction of this substantial venture capital fund is expected to accelerate further advancements in satellite technology, space exploration, and commercial space activities.

The venture capital fund is designed to attract private sector investment, essential for developing innovative technologies and business models within the space industry. By providing financial backing to startups and emerging companies.

"The Union budget's vision to grow India's space economy by fivefold in the next decade demonstrates the government's strong commitment to this sector. We previously advocated for increased financial incentives to support the burgeoning space startups in the country. The announcement of a ₹1000 crore VC fund is a step forward, addressing the funding challenges faced by these nascent ventures in this capital-intensive domain. Additionally, the proposal for the establishment of 12 industrial parks across India we hope will include the space sector as this will provide a substantial boost to the space and satellite manufacturing industry, which has long called for the creation of space parks. These measures are pivotal for the growth and development of India's space ecosystem," commented Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

In conclusion, the Union Budget 2024-25 marks a significant step towards expanding India's space economy, with the introduction of a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund poised to drive growth and innovation. As India sets its sights on becoming a major player in the global space industry, these strategic investments will be crucial in building a robust and dynamic space ecosystem, fostering economic development, and enhancing the nation’s technological prowess.