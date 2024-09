With recent developments and technologies emerging every time, the telecom industry is undergoing a swift change. With the inclusion of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), it is one of the newest trends that is growing and gaining popularity. This advanced technology is capable of disrupting all business activities within the telecom industry and revolutionize the way telcos today operate and interact with their customers.

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI is an application of artificial intelligence that has the capability to produce various types of content such as images, videos and graphs and much more. It is stronger and more innovative than conventional AI as it is designed to emulate how humans think and make up their minds. For this reason, it is capable of performing a wide range of complex tasks, hence it is a great monetizable asset for the telecom market.

Based on ChoiceTel's estimates presented in its report "Growth of AI in Telecommunications", from 2021 to 2027 the volume of the artificial intelligence market in the telecommunications sector will grow from 11.89 billion USD to 15 billion USD with a compound annual growth rate of 42%.

Current technological advancements making generative AI integrate into the telecom sectors have aided clients and its stakeholders in the following areas:

Significant Applications of Generative AI in the telecom industry region of Telco Sector

Enhancing Customer Service through AI-enabled Chatbots: With the advent of Generative AI, customer service and support is set to be completely revolutionized. AI chat bots provide support round the clock and answer consumer inquiries reducing the need of human contact and increasing customer satisfaction. Real-time information can also be provided by these chat bots making the customer support process less painful and faster while negating the possibility of human error. For example, Vodafone's brand VOXI has launched a LLM-based Gen AI chatbot with the aim of enhancing Customer Experience to deal with more complicated customer requests by engaging in human-like interactions. Designed to stimulate the deployment of AI into the business, this particular Chabot was developed for Vodafone in joint collaboration with Accenture. Network Improvement : Gen AI is very good at going through large amounts of data and picking trends and patterns which people are unable to pick. With the use of these AI algorithms, alarm systems can be created to detect activities such as unexpected high traffic, equipment failure, overheating, and more as early as possible. This results in enhancing the customer experience and also improving network speed and reliability. Sales and Marketing Enhanced through the use of Data: Because of Gen AI´s ability to analyze the customers including their buying patterns, behaviours and even the history with telecom companies, marketers can now design personalized adverts for their target users. The result has been deeper targeting, higher conversion rates, and more revenue. For example, at the MWC24, Deutsche Telekom presented a pretty simple smartphone that was relatively not app-heavy and used AI powered apps. Other than the generic film making interface that you would expect, the Brain.ai makes generative interface used voice to help users with activities including shopping, photo shoots and planning trips Maintenance that is Predictive: To prevent interruptions in telecom services, the telecom infrastructure has to be under constant repair. Gen AI helps companies to make actuarial judgments on the possible breakdowns of equipment, for example, when there is an antenna problem or buildings that have structural weaknesses. For example, Bell Canada uses artificial intelligence to make predictions about activities like storms that could impede the networks. These prediction services now also makes it possible to manage labour and other resources more prudently. Enhancing Safety and Security of Networks: With the expansion in cyber security threats, telecom companies also face risks like any other companies hence, network security is a top priority. As Gen AI models can process huge amounts of data of users, it is possible to determine the risk for cash like fraud and weaknesses in security in real time. For example, with regards on identification of forensic fraud such as billing fraud or identification of abhorrent software, AI has been very effective enabling telecom businesses to quickly resolve difficulties. Natural Voice Is More Sophisticated Than Technology: For as long as it is remembered, telecom companies have provided their clients with recorded messages to attend to their needs. Gen AI seeks to make these interactions more natural by exploring voices. Vodafone Germany has introduced a real-world avatar for their chatbot assistant on the app, ToBi by equipping it with a real voice to which the subscribers can talk to.

Current Trends In Generative AI In Telecom:

CelcomDigi and Amazon web services (AWS) have entered into a collaboration to develop Generative AI solutions for the market. Via Amazon Bedrock, they intend to create a sandbox where CelcomDigi staff can test a variety of artificial intelligence technologies in practice in the HR, customer service, legal, and finance functions.

To serve its enterprise customers, the Deutsche Telekom has launched Business GPT, which allows European business customers the use of privacy-compliant generative AI for their operations. This tool helps customers achieve data security and addresses the legal issues of any enterprise.

Maxis has entered into a partnershi p with AWS to drive innovation in Generative AI and 5G use cases. With this partnership, Maxis will be able to leverage AWS's advanced machine learning capabilities for building, training and deploying AI Models at scale.

Telefónica and Microsoft have signed an agreement that will allow to incorporate the AI Azure Studio into Kernel 2. 0, with the goal of increasing identification efficiencies while keeping the privacy at the forefront of the development process.

Deutsche Telekom alongside with its partners: e& Group, SingTel, SoftBank, and SK Telecom created Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA), which is currently working on the multilingual large language model for telco space to improve customer experience via the chips’ help.

Orange Business is introducing two generative services for French companies, ‘GPU as a service’ for AI initiatives and SaaS platforms for uses of AI.

Challenges in Adopting Generative AI in Telecom:

Despite its immense potential, several challenges accompany the adoption of Gen AI in telecom:

Ethical Concerns: Thus the topic emerges, which can be summarized as follows: with the growing autonomy of AI, how can companies work to maintain and protect customer data as transparent, accountable, and ethically used as possible?

Data Privacy and Security : Gen AI systems are built to learn from large volumes of customers' data which are often sensitive to privacy. Protecting the data is very important to prevent cases of leakage that may affect the company as well as the consumers.

Bias in Decision-Making : Machine learning algorithms are built based on the data fed to them and hence if the data is biased, and AI models will also be biased serving unfair customer charges or discriminated in customer relations.

Cost and ROI: Organizations may not be able to capture tangible and measurable value when they integrate Gen AI to benefit from the innovation.

Lack of Expertise : Many organizations do not have experts who can begin to integrate Gen AI and telecom organizations might experience problems in transitioning this infrastructure into its established systems.

If properly coordinated and planned the telecom industry can overcome these factors and fully optimize gen AI for operational efficiency, better customer relations, and overall business success.