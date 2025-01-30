A Century of Success: ISRO’s 100th launch ushers a new era

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hits a century with its 100th satellite launch on 29 January 2025. The launch of the NVS-02 satellite aboard the GSLV-F15 marked another milestone in Indian space history. From Aryabhata in 1975 to NVS-02 in 2025, India’s space exploration journey is an inspiration for the world.

India’s space journey officially commenced on 15 August 1969 with the establishment of ISRO, but the history dates back to 1962 when the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was formed.

India’s first satellite, Aryabhata launched on 19 April 1975, with the help of the Soviet Union was the very first step towards India’s entry into space technology. Although the mission was cut short due to a power failure, it provided crucial insights into satellite design and operation.

Years later, ISRO successfully launched the Rohini satellite using the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) in 1980, establishing India as the sixth country capable of launching satellites independently.

The 100th Launch: NVS-02 Satellite on GSLV-F15

ISRO successfully launched the NVS-02 satellite aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This marked the 100th launch in ISRO’s history.

About NVS-02 Satellite

Weight: 2,250 kg

Purpose: Part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system

Capabilities:

Equipped with advanced navigation payloads operating in L1, L5, and S bands

Includes a ranging payload in the C-band

Features an Indigenous Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard (RAFS) for precise timing and location data

Importance of the NVS-02 Satellite

Improved Accuracy: Offers enhanced positioning, velocity, and timing (PVT) services for Indian users.

Expanded Coverage: Strengthens regional navigation capabilities up to 1,500 km beyond Indian borders.

Strategic Advantage: Reduces India’s dependence on foreign navigation systems like GPS.

Diverse Applications:

Transportation: Enhances navigation for vehicles, ships, and aircraft.

Disaster Management: Supports real-time tracking of relief efforts.

Agriculture: Aids in precision farming and automated irrigation.

Surveying & Mapping: Provides accurate geospatial data for infrastructure development.

Missions Leading to the 100th Launch

INSAT Series (1983–Present)

India’s Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system was launched in 1983 with INSAT-1A and revolutionized telecommunications, television broadcasting, weather forecasting, and disaster warning services. Subsequent satellites like INSAT-3D (2013) improved weather monitoring, while INSAT-3DR (2016) provided enhanced search-and-rescue capabilities.

Chandrayaan-1 (2008–2009)

India’s first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, launched on October 22, 2008, and operated until August 29, 2009. It made a major discovery by detecting water molecules on the Moon—a breakthrough in planetary science that reshaped lunar research globally.

Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) (2013–2022)

Launched on November 5, 2013, and reaching Mars orbit on September 24, 2014, Mangalyaan made India the first country to reach Mars on its maiden attempt. The mission, which was initially planned for six months, operated for nearly eight years until April 2022, collecting valuable data on Mars’ atmosphere.

Chandrayaan-2 (2019–Present)

Launched on July 22, 2019, Chandrayaan-2 aimed to land near the Moon’s South Pole. While the Vikram lander crash-landed on September 6, 2019, the orbiter continues to operate, providing high-resolution images and scientific data on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 (2023–Present)

India achieved a historic feat by successfully landing on the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023—the first country to do so. The lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyan, conducted experiments to study the Moon’s surface and its water ice deposits.

Aditya-L1 (2023–Present)

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, was launched on September 2, 2023, to study the Sun’s outermost layers, providing crucial insights into solar storms and space weather predictions. It remains operational at the Lagrange Point L1, 1.5 million km from Earth.

ASTROSAT (2015–Present)

India’s first multi-wavelength space observatory, launched on September 28, 2015, allows Indian scientists to conduct deep space research, observing X-rays, ultraviolet, and visible light emissions from celestial objects.

Conclusion

ISRO’s journey from Aryabhata (1975) to NVS-02 (2025) is a testament to India’s commitment to space exploration and technological self-reliance. The 100th launch marks a major achievement in ISRO’s history and lays the foundation for even more ambitious missions, including human spaceflight (Gaganyaan), interplanetary exploration, and deep space research. As India continues to innovate, ISRO’s legacy will serve as a beacon of scientific progress and national pride, inspiring generations to come.