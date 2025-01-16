India’s space sector shines with successful Satellite launches

India’s private space industry is making strides towards making history. Pixxel and Diganatara successfully launched their satellites aboard SpaceX’s Transporter -12 rideshare mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Advertisment

Pixxel launched its first three satellites of its Firefly constellation, these are hyperspectral satellites that offer the highest resolution imaging capibilities globally and assist with earth observation. These firefly satellites come with a 5-meter resolution and the ability to capture data across over 150 spectral bands.

Looking ahead, Pixxel’s journey is far from over with three more satellites scheduled for launch in Q2 2025 and plans for a constellation of 24 satellites by 2027.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based startup Digantara launched SCOT (Spacecraft Object Tracker), which is the world’s first commercial space debris surveillance satellite. SCOT is designed to track objects as small as 5 cm in orbit. Addressing the growing risk of collisions in space. This satellite aims to offer real-time space situational awareness and enhance the safety of space operations and contribute to the long term sustainability of space activities.

Advertisment

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), lauded the development, saying, "We are thrilled to witness today’s successful launch of three satellites from Pixxel and the maiden space surveillance satellite from Digantara. As the pioneers in the Indian private space industry, Pixxel and Digantara both continue to set benchmarks for innovation and excellence which is inspiring the next generation of space startups in India. This milestone by Pixxel, marks a significant step forward, as hyperspectral satellite imaging has a potential to play a transformative role for many use cases, especially the defense sector. The advanced hyperspectral imaging capabilities of these satellites are poised to unlock new possibilities.

Also, Digantara's SCOT satellite is a crucial stepping stone to ensure a more sustainable space environment and to tackle the growing issue of space debris and congestion, which pose a greater threat as the number of man-made objects in space increases in future. We are confident that the further completion of Pixxel’s satellite constellation will also strengthen investor confidence in the remarkable potential of the Indian startups and let India capture a greater pie of the global space economy in the coming years."

India’s private space sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by initiatives like the 2023 Indian Space Policy and the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). The country has become a hub for innovation with an army of over 300 active space startups. The recent success of ISRO’s space missions including Chandrayaan -3 and Aditya –L1 also boosts India’s positioning in this flourishing sector.