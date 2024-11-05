Indian space conclave: Exploring challenges and opportunities ahead

The 3rd edition of the Indian Space Conclave, organized by Indian Space Association (ISpA), commenced today with the plenary session with discussions around the prospects and difficulties faced by the Indian space industry during the discussion. During the session,Union MoS (Ind Charge) Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; Jitendra Singh declared that India and the European Union will reach out to the Sun with ISRO's upcoming launch of the European Space Agency satellite next month. The ISpA Space Awards were also given to industry participants in recognition of their achievements and inventions in the Indian space industry.

In order to map out the future of India's space industry, a renowned group of professionals from academia, industry, and government will gather in New Delhi from 5–7 November, 2024, for the Indian Space Conclave. High-level talks on commercialisation, international collaborations, satellite communications, and human spaceflight will be part of the three-day conclave. It will also include ways to address the industry's manufacturing and funding issues.

Views from industry experts

"India's space sector has transformed into an engine of economic growth and innovation, fuelled by ISRO's unparalleled efficiency and the collaborative spirit with our dynamic startups," said Jayant Patil, Chairman, Indian Space Association (ISpA), in his welcome address. With almost $60 billion added to GDP in the previous ten years and every rupee spent returning more than 2.5 times to our economy, this industry is significantly advancing technology and creating jobs. By the 100th year of our independence, we hope that India's space sector will have grown exponentially and made a substantial contribution, he added.

Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, PP/DoPT, Atomic Energy, Space Dr. Jitendra Singh stated: "India's space sector has experienced a tremendous transition in recent years. From one of observation to one of prospective leadership, India's space industry journey has changed. We have transformed from being seen as a follower to a leading country in scientific and technological advancements. A number of ground-breaking missions and creative alliances that have won recognition and cooperation from all around the world have contributed to this change.

"India's Vision 2047 represents a historic, long-term commitment to transforming our space program and expanding our space economy," stated Dr S Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO. "We've gone from declarations to tangible programs under capable government leadership, laying the groundwork for a future in which space propels scientific advancement, national security, and economic expansion. Although we already have around 450 firms that help us launch and build satellites, we still need additional players, motivated young talent, and a healthy startup ecosystem to realise our ambition."

"India and the EU are natural partners in space, as both seek strategic autonomy in navigation, Earth observation, and communication technologies," stated Ambassador Hervé Delphin, the European Union's ambassador to India and Bhutan. We see enormous opportunity for collaborative efforts in exploration, cybersecurity, and climate monitoring with a common goal for peaceful space use. In order to avoid collisions and promote long-term use, this vision calls for improving space governance, with an emphasis on topics like space traffic and debris management. Additionally, space diplomacy is essential, and the EU aims to work with India more closely through platforms like the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space to promote responsible behaviour and stop destabilising activities like anti-satellite tests. As we get ready for the EU-India Summit in 2025.

During the forum's three days, the conclave will also examine important issues like financing models, domestic manufacturing, and a sustainable supply chain for the space industry. Sessions will centre on IN-SPACe's initiatives to improve private companies' access to ISRO facilities and streamline regulations. More than 1,500 delegates, including legislators, corporate executives, researchers, entrepreneurs, and students, are anticipated to attend the conclave.