Telecom companies now display mobile coverage maps online as mandated by TRAI

In a big step towards better transparency and user empowerment, India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) has mandated all telecom service providers (TSPs) to publish mobile network coverage maps on their official websites. These maps help users understand where mobile services like 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G are available, improving clarity and setting the stage for more accountable services.
The main stakeholders include TRAI, India’s top telecom regulator, and the country’s major telecom companies like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio (RJIL), Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. While Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have already published their maps, BSNL and MTNL are yet to do so. TRAI's Quality of Service (QoS) Advisor, Shri Tejpal Singh, is the point of contact for further information.
The updated rules were part of TRAI’s revised Quality of Service regulations released on August 2, 2024. These came into effect on October 1, 2024, and the final date for publishing the coverage maps was set for April 1, 2025. As of April 9, 2025, three of the five TSPs have complied.
Where Can You Access the Maps?
Users can check the network coverage maps directly on the websites of Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea. TRAI has also created a consolidated access page on its website.
The move aims to give mobile users clearer information about where they can expect strong or weak network service. This is especially important in a country where mobile connectivity is essential for work, education, and digital services. With easy access to these maps, consumers can make more informed choices and also report discrepancies if they find coverage claims inaccurate.
How Does It Work?
The maps use geospatial technology and allow users to search locations or enable GPS to view real-time coverage in their area. The interface lets users select which network generation (2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G) they want to view. A standard color scheme and feedback option are also included.
However, TRAI has clarified that actual user experience may differ from what the maps show, especially indoors or in challenging terrain, due to changing signal conditions.
The Bigger Picture
Beyond user convenience, these coverage maps can also help the government, planners, and private stakeholders in designing new services or expanding digital infrastructure. They could even guide future policy decisions by highlighting service gaps in underserved areas.
With this step, TRAI is pushing for a more accountable and data-driven telecom ecosystem, one that listens to users and improves based on real feedback.