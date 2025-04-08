Vi expands 5G coverage to major cricket stadiums across India

After launching its 5G services in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its coverage to key cricket venues in multiple Indian cities. On April 7, the telecom operator announced the rollout of its 5G network to major stadiums across 11 locations in the country.

"Cricket fans will now be able to experience the power of Vi 5G in stadiums in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam," the company stated.

Vi claims that even in crowded stadiums, fans will enjoy fast and reliable connectivity thanks to significant network enhancements. These include the installation of 53 new 5G sites, increased capacity at 44 existing locations, and the deployment of 9 Cell on Wheels (CoWs) around the stadiums to ensure seamless coverage.

These stadiums are currently hosting matches as part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which runs annually from March to May. Vi has reinforced its infrastructure with technologies such as Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) and Massive MIMO and has deployed additional 5G network stations to maintain smooth performance in high-traffic areas.

Ahead of the IPL season, which began on March 22, 2025, Airtel also announced similar upgrades to its network infrastructure at stadiums across the country.

To cater to fans watching from home or on the go, Vi is offering special recharge plans starting at Rs 101. These include unlimited data and a complimentary JioCinema subscription, allowing users to stream matches live even if they can't attend in person.

The Vi 5G rollout covers eleven of India's key cricket stadiums, including:

YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium , Visakhapatnam

Arun Jaitley Stadium , Delhi

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium , Bengaluru

Wankhede Stadium , Mumbai

Ekana Cricket Stadium , Lucknow

Eden Gardens , Kolkata

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium (Mullanpur) , Chandigarh

MA Chidambaram Stadium , Chennai

Sawai Mansingh Stadium , Jaipur

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad

Narendra Modi Stadium (NaMo Stadium), Ahmedabad

Vi noted that customers with 5G-compatible smartphones can access unlimited Vi 5G simply by enabling 5G in their mobile settings, no specific recharge plan is required to use 5G services at these locations.