TRAI warns against fake calls threatening mobile disconnection

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a public warning alerting citizens to a surge in fraudulent calls and messages from individuals impersonating TRAI officials. These scammers are reportedly threatening mobile users with disconnection of their phone numbers under the pretext of alleged illegal activities and are attempting to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

In an official statement, TRAI clarified that it does not communicate with customers directly regarding mobile number disconnection. Neither does it send such messages nor has it authorized any third-party agencies to do so. All matters related to mobile disconnection whether due to billing issues, incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) information, or misuse- are exclusively handled by the concerned Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

Growing Concern Over Digital Frauds

This warning comes at a time when India has seen a sharp increase in digital and financial frauds, particularly those exploiting mobile networks. With rising smartphone penetration and digital adoption, scammers are finding new ways to manipulate and exploit consumers, often under the guise of authority.

The modus operandi is simple but effective: fraudsters call or message mobile users, claiming to be TRAI officials. They accuse the user of being involved in illegal activities or SIM misuse and then threaten to disconnect their number unless a “penalty” is paid immediately.

What Citizens Should Do

TRAI has urged all citizens to remain calm and not fall for such fraudulent tactics. Instead, users should verify such claims by contacting the authorized customer care centers of their mobile service providers.

To further aid in preventing telecom misuse and cybercrime, TRAI has advised people to report any suspicious communications via the Chakshu facility on the Department of Telecommunications’ Sanchar Saathi platform.

For confirmed cybercrime cases, victims should contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 cybercrime.gov.in

Rising Threat Landscape

India’s telecom sector has long been a target for fraudsters due to its vast user base and reliance on SMS and voice communication. While telecom operators and the government have made efforts to secure digital communication, fraudsters continue to exploit gaps in awareness and verification practices.

In recent years, the government has launched several digital safety initiatives like Sanchar Saathi to empower citizens to check mobile connections issued in their name, block lost devices, and report fraud.

As the country pushes further toward digital inclusion, experts emphasize the need for public awareness, digital hygiene, and swift reporting mechanisms to curb such scams.