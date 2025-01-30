Jio discontinues two popular prepaid plans amid tariff changes

The biggest telecom service provider in India, Jio, has dropped two of its most well-liked tariffs. The first package, which was an entry-level offering from the operator to keep the SIM active, is the Rs 189 plan. The price of the Rs 189 plan was Rs 155 prior to the July 2024 tariff changes. However, customers are no longer able to access even that package. Jio eliminated another plan, the Rs 479 prepaid option, when voice and SMS-only plans were available.

In the past, the Rs 479 package included unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, and 6GB of data, with a service validity of 84 days. The telcos have demonstrated that they will not give up on increasing their profits since the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ordered them to introduce new plans that solely included voice and SMS services. They have launched plans that don't bundle data but are about the same on a daily average.

Jio has designed it so that customers with plans that just include voice and SMS are unable to use data vouchers in addition to these plans. Because they will have no choice but to use Wi-Fi for internet once recharged, those who are recharging with Jio's voice and SMS only plans must ensure that they won't require any mobile data at all.

Customers and the industry are currently focused on voice and SMS-only subscriptions. During this time, Jio quietly discontinued two of its incredibly cheap plans that let customers keep their SIM cards active for a minimal fee. The action taken by Reliance Jio is in line with industry initiatives to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) number. Customers of Jio, however, will undoubtedly not enjoy having to select a costlier tariff package at this time.

Jio's wireless subscriber count

In November 2024, Reliance Jio (Jio) was the only telecom operator to gain wireless subscribers, while Bharti Airtel (Airtel), BSNL/MTNL, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) experienced losses, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of 30 November 2024. The data shows there were 1,148.65 million wireless customers at the end of November 2024, a decrease from 1,150.42 million at the end of October 2024, representing a 0.15% monthly decline.

Reliance Jio was the sole telecommunications service provider to record an increase in wireless subscribers, adding 1.21 million (1,212,536) users during November 2024. In contrast, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 1.14 million (1,136,785) and 1.5 million (1,502,255) wireless users, respectively. Public sector operators BSNL and MTNL also saw declines, losing 344,473 and 2,720 wireless subscribers, respectively.

As of 30 November 2024, private access service providers accounted for 91.80% of the wireless market, while the two public sector operators, BSNL and MTNL, collectively held an 8.20% market share. Reliance Jio led with 461.23 million wireless subscribers and a 40.15% market share. Bharti Airtel followed with 384.27 million subscribers and a 33.45% market share. Vodafone Idea held an 18.19% share with 208.98 million subscribers, BSNL accounted for 8.03% with 92.05 million subscribers, and MTNL held 0.17% with 1.9 million subscribers.