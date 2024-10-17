Sensorise unveils remote SIM provisioning platform for consumer SIMs

Sensorise, an M2M service provider in India, has introduced the country’s first Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) platform designed for consumer SIMs. The new platform, called SenseProM, allows users to manage eSIM profiles remotely, eliminating the need for physical SIM card changes. The launch took place at the Indian Mobile Congress 2024, with Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), unveiling the platform at Asia’s largest telecom event.

SenseProM is built on the GSMA’s consumer architecture, SGP.22, and incorporates the crucial SM-DP+ component, which ensures secure infrastructure for mobile connectivity. This system enables users to download, activate, and seamlessly switch between mobile network operators (MNOs). As a result, consumers gain more control over their mobile services, offering flexibility and ease of use.

VoyX, Sensorise’s travel eSIM solution, is the first product to utilise the SenseProM platform. VoyX provides global connectivity in over 140 countries, targeting frequent travellers, students, and professionals. With the elimination of physical SIM cards, VoyX users can select from a variety of local, regional, and global data packages, allowing for tailored connectivity options.

The SM-DP+ component within SenseProM offers several critical features, including secure transmission, profile management, and lifecycle management. By employing cryptographic techniques, the platform ensures data integrity and security between the eSIM and MNOs. This feature helps oversee profile data security and manages subscriptions, guaranteeing seamless connectivity throughout the eSIM lifecycle.

Future enhancements of the SenseProM platform are expected to focus on integrating the GSMA’s SGP.32 standard for machine-to-machine (M2M) interoperability, ensuring global collaboration with international telecom operators.

Karn Nagpal, President of Rosmerta Technologies, expressed gratitude to Dr Mittal for launching the platform and emphasised the company’s ambition to expand SenseProM to Indian handset manufacturers, enabling more widespread adoption of eSIM technology. Vijaya Vivek Kamath, CEO of Sensorise, highlighted the platform’s potential to drive growth in international markets by enhancing interoperability with global telecom networks.