DoT intensifies fight against cyber frauds with new anti-spoofing system

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken a significant step in combating cyber-fraud by announcing the imminent launch of a central system designed to block spoofed calls. With telecom fraud on the rise, particularly from international cyber-criminals disguising calls as originating from Indian mobile numbers, the new system is set to shield Indian citizens from these deceptive tactics.

The DoT’s initiative comes in response to a growing wave of fraudulent calls, which have recently included threats of disconnection, fake arrests, and even impersonations of government officials. Many of these calls, often related to scams involving drugs, narcotics, and other illegal activities, have exploited the public’s trust in caller ID systems by using spoofed numbers to mislead recipients.

Blocking Spoofed International Calls

In collaboration with India’s Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), the DoT has implemented a multi-phase system to identify and block these international spoofed calls before they reach Indian users. This system is already active at the TSP level, successfully preventing nearly 4.5 million spoofed calls daily. A centralised solution to eliminate spoofed calls across all TSPs is expected to be operational shortly, further enhancing the protection of India’s telecom ecosystem.

The DoT emphasises that while current safeguards are strong, fraudsters continually find new methods to deceive the public. The upcoming central system is aimed at eliminating such risks by monitoring and blocking fraudulent activities across telecom networks.

Empowering Citizens with the ‘Chakshu’ Reporting Tool

Alongside the technical measures, the DoT encourages citizens to take a proactive role in combating telecom fraud through its ‘Chakshu’ reporting facility, available on the Sanchar Saathi portal. This user-friendly platform allows individuals to report suspicious calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages directly to the DoT, helping authorities to swiftly identify and curb fraudulent activities.

Users can provide screenshots and details of suspicious communications, ensuring that swift action can be taken. This tool is designed to help in early detection, preventing financial fraud and cyber exploitation, while keeping citizens informed and protected.

Strengthening Telecom Security with AI and Digital Intelligence

The DoT has also rolled out several other initiatives to bolster telecom security, including the launch of the Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) project. This platform uses AI-driven tools to detect and prevent telecom misuse, focusing on curbing cybercrime and financial fraud. In collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including banks, law enforcement agencies, and telecom operators, the DIU is helping to weed out mobile connections obtained through fake documents and other illicit means.

In recent months, over 1.77 crore fake mobile connections have been disconnected, with many linked to fraudulent activities. The DoT’s Digital Intelligence Platform has further enabled the blocking of 49,930 mobile handsets used by cybercriminals, the freezing of millions of fraudulent accounts, and the disengagement of WhatsApp profiles linked to illegal activities.

Conclusion

The DoT’s multi-pronged approach combining advanced technology, AI tools, and citizen reporting demonstrates India’s commitment to creating a safer telecom environment. As the central anti-spoofing system is set to launch soon, the government remains vigilant in safeguarding citizens from the growing menace of cybercrime.