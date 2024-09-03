Matrix Cellular launches 1+1 eSIM for Indian students in USA, UK, and Europe

Provider of global communication services, Matrix Cellular, has launched the 1+1 Offer, giving Indian students visiting the USA, UK, and Europe two months of service for the price of one. This deal removes the need for upfront prepaid fees and spares students the trouble of setting up a new phone connection when they arrive.

Apart from providing unparalleled adaptability and ease, Matrix eSIMs safeguard students against unforeseen expenses and legally enforceable agreements with regional cellular service providers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

Additionally, parents can ensure their child stays connected throughout the academic year by paying a single annual fee with Matrix Cellular's 12-month plan for the USA, UK, and Europe.

With these eSIM plans, Matrix claims that with these eSIM plans, students can stay in touch with their families and educational resources without worrying about running out of data thanks to their hefty 40–50GB data packages. Depending on the bundle selected, the plans also come with free talk time. After installation, eSIM activation is automatic and now only requires scanning a QR code. eSIMs are sent out immediately by email, and the deal is made even more alluring by the clear pricing and simple, substantial top-ups.

Talking on the development, Gaurav Suri, Business Head, Matrix Cellular,“We at Matrix Cellular understand the challenges that students face when leaving India and beginning their academic journey overseas. Beyond adjusting to a new environment, they need quick and easy communication solutions to stay connected with their families back home. Given the complexity and upfront costs of traditional mobile plans in the USA, UK, and Europe, we decided to offer two months of telecom service for the price of one through our eSIMs, helping students ease into their new lives."

This new offer from Matrix Cellular comes at a time when more Indian students than ever before are choosing to study in the USA, UK, and Europe instead of Canada or Australia. Prior to arriving in the US, UK, or Europe, students can choose Matrix Cellular eSIMs, which will allow them to conduct vital digital transactions as soon as they land at the airport.