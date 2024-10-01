Vodafone Idea introduces 4G network in Port Blair

The third-biggest private telecom provider in India, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has announced the launch of Vi GIGAnet (4G Network) in Sri Vijaya Puram, previously Port Blair. The Indian government declared earlier in September 2024 that Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, would become "Sri Vijaya Puram." The government stated at the announcement that although the previous name had colonial roots.

Vi declared that its 4G network has successfully launched in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital. The company said, "This marks a significant achievement for Vi as we expand our high-speed internet services to the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," on Tuesday, the day the network became live.

"With Port Blair's crucial position as a tourism destination, residents' and visitors' experiences would be greatly improved with the launch of Vi GIGAnet. In an internal mailing, Vodafone Idea's Cluster Business Head Naveen Singhvi urged readers to "please feel free to share this news with your friends and family."



The area's main industry is tourism, which draws people to its stunning beaches, aquatic life, and historical landmarks. Now that the network has been established in the area, Vi clients may take use of fast 4G connectivity when visiting the islands.

Importance of improved network

It's critical to have access to vital information or stay in touch with loved ones when touring the stunning Andaman Islands. In order to guarantee that your experience with the Andaman mobile network is smooth and delightful.

Vi's mobile network coverage in the Andaman Islands is respectable, so you can stay connected throughout the majority of Port Blair. While the speed may vary, it's a reliable alternative for your mobile needs. Now that Vi has introduced 4G in the area, it won't be wrong to say that in most places, including well-known tourist destinations and the city centre, you can anticipate dependable 4G access, guaranteeing a functional mobile network in the Andaman Islands.