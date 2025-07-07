ISRO fuels private industry with 10 key space technology transfers

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with the assistance of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), successfully transferred 10 advanced technologies to six Indian private industries.
The strategic importance of these transfers is multifaceted; they are designed to significantly reduce India’s import dependence for critical space technologies, foster innovation driven by the private sector, and substantially boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.
Ultimately, this move aims to solidify India’s position as a global leader in the space economy, aligning with an ambitious national target of capturing 8% of the global space market by 2033 and growing its space economy to USD 44 billion.
The transferred technologies span the entire space value chain, encompassing upstream components such as inertial sensors, midstream operations like ground station infrastructure, and downstream applications including geospatial services and specialised industrial coatings.
A notable pattern in the selection of recipient companies is their geographic concentration, with multiple firms based in Hyderabad (Zetatek, Avantel, Jisnu) and Ahmedabad (Amnex, Jalkruti, Ramdev Chemicals). This suggests a deliberate strategy to foster regional clusters of space technology expertise and manufacturing. Leveraging existing industrial bases and talent pools in these cities can create synergetic effects, attracting further investment and talent, thereby accelerating the growth of these specialised hubs.
Summary of ISRO technology transfers
|
Technology Name
|
Key Specifications
|
Primary Use Cases/Applications
|
Benefiting Organisation
|
Laser Gyroscope (ILG)
|
Max rate: ±400 deg/sec
Bias: < ± 1 deg/Hr
Size: 136 mm dia X 100 mm height
Weight: 1.46 ± 1 kg
Power: 7 W
|
Satellite launch vehicles; Inertial measurement in spacecraft (e.g., Chandrayaan-3 Lander Sensors)
|
Zetatek Technologies
|
Ceramic Servo Accelerometer (CSA)
|
Range: ±25 g
Bias: <±30 mg
Mass: 60 grams
Size: 38mm dia. x 21mm height
Power: 0.6W
|
Satellite launch vehicles; Spacecraft applications for precise control and navigation
|
Zetatek Technologies
|
S/X/Ka Tri-Band Dual Circular Polarised Monopulse Feed
|
Freq bands: S (2.2-2.3 GHz), X (7.8-8.5 GHz), Ka
G/T: S-band 17.0 dB/K, X-band 31.5-32.0 dB/K, Ka-band 34.5 dB/K
Dual circular polarisation (RHCP & LHCP)
|
Critical ground station infrastructure; High-speed, high-resolution data reception from remote sensing satellites; Space & defence communication
|
Avantel, Jisnu Communications
|
Tri-Axis Antenna Control Servo System
|
Mount: AZ-EL-Train
Tracking Accuracy: 0.03°
Max Velocity: AZ 15°/s, EL 6°/s, Train 6°/s
Programmable 7° tilt
Adaptive Control
Algorithms
|
Enhanced tracking and data reception from LEO Earth Observation/Remote Sensing Satellites; Critical ground station infrastructure; Improves Ka-band tracking
|
Avantel, Jisnu Communications
|
Ku/C/L and S Band Cassegrain Feed
|
Designed for 7.2m and 11m antennas
Supports Ku, C, L, S bands
High antenna efficiency
Excellent noise/interference rejection
|
Fundamental for ground station operations, Communication and defence platforms; Satellite communication applications
|
Avantel, Jisnu Communications
|
Geospatial Pest Forewarning Model
|
Predicts crop age at pest appearance/max population
Max pest population at spatial/point scales Validated with in-situ data
Uses meteorological & satellite data
|
Agricultural decision-making; Crop protection (mustard aphid, rice yellow stem borer); Reducing chemical toxicity in agriculture
|
Amnex Info Technologies
|
Semi-Physical Crop Yield Estimation Model
|
Accuracy: 95% (state), >80% (district/block)
Evaluated for 11 crops (district/state) & 4 crops (block/village)
Uses PAR, fAPAR from remote sensing; Low-cost
|
Agricultural planning; Crop forecasting; Yield gradation maps; Crop insurance settlement (YESTECH program); Food security
|
Amnex Info Technologies
|
Compact, Multi-Parameter, Portable Bathymetry System
|
Measures water depths (up to 100m), DO, ST, geo-locations
Compact (11.8x9.4x4.7 in), <4.5 kg, 5W, IP86 waterproof
Customizable with 4 additional sensors
|
UAV-based water resource monitoring; Inland water body storage/sedimentation studies; Irrigation/hydropower management; Validation for satellite/airborne bathymetry
|
Jalkruti Water Solutions
|
Ceramic-Based Flame-Proof Coating (CASPOL)
|
Water-based, room-temp curable
Flame retardant, waterproof, thermal insulating
LOI > 40; Self-extinguishes <4s
Reduces indoor temp by 5-6°C 32
|
Launch vehicle thermal protection; Household (thatched roofs, concrete waterproofing); Railways; Automobiles 1
|
Ramdev Chemicals
Here, the recent transfer of 10 advanced technologies by ISRO to six Indian private industries marks a watershed moment in India’s space journey. The deliberate selection of high-precision technologies, such as advanced inertial sensors, coupled with critical ground station infrastructure and impactful geospatial and industrial applications. Furthermore, by de-risking advanced technology development for the private sector and providing comprehensive handholding support, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL are actively fostering a vibrant environment for industry-led innovation and entrepreneurship.