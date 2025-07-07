ISRO fuels private industry with 10 key space technology transfers

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with the assistance of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), successfully transferred 10 advanced technologies to six Indian private industries.

Advertisment

The strategic importance of these transfers is multifaceted; they are designed to significantly reduce India’s import dependence for critical space technologies, foster innovation driven by the private sector, and substantially boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Ultimately, this move aims to solidify India’s position as a global leader in the space economy, aligning with an ambitious national target of capturing 8% of the global space market by 2033 and growing its space economy to USD 44 billion.

The transferred technologies span the entire space value chain, encompassing upstream components such as inertial sensors, midstream operations like ground station infrastructure, and downstream applications including geospatial services and specialised industrial coatings.

Advertisment

A notable pattern in the selection of recipient companies is their geographic concentration, with multiple firms based in Hyderabad (Zetatek, Avantel, Jisnu) and Ahmedabad (Amnex, Jalkruti, Ramdev Chemicals). This suggests a deliberate strategy to foster regional clusters of space technology expertise and manufacturing. Leveraging existing industrial bases and talent pools in these cities can create synergetic effects, attracting further investment and talent, thereby accelerating the growth of these specialised hubs.

Summary of ISRO technology transfers

Technology Name Key Specifications Primary Use Cases/Applications Benefiting Organisation Laser Gyroscope (ILG) Max rate: ±400 deg/sec Bias: < ± 1 deg/Hr Size: 136 mm dia X 100 mm height Weight: 1.46 ± 1 kg Power: 7 W Satellite launch vehicles; Inertial measurement in spacecraft (e.g., Chandrayaan-3 Lander Sensors) Zetatek Technologies Ceramic Servo Accelerometer (CSA) Range: ±25 g Bias: <±30 mg Mass: 60 grams Size: 38mm dia. x 21mm height Power: 0.6W Satellite launch vehicles; Spacecraft applications for precise control and navigation Zetatek Technologies S/X/Ka Tri-Band Dual Circular Polarised Monopulse Feed Freq bands: S (2.2-2.3 GHz), X (7.8-8.5 GHz), Ka G/T: S-band 17.0 dB/K, X-band 31.5-32.0 dB/K, Ka-band 34.5 dB/K Dual circular polarisation (RHCP & LHCP) Critical ground station infrastructure; High-speed, high-resolution data reception from remote sensing satellites; Space & defence communication Avantel, Jisnu Communications Tri-Axis Antenna Control Servo System Mount: AZ-EL-Train Tracking Accuracy: 0.03° Max Velocity: AZ 15°/s, EL 6°/s, Train 6°/s Programmable 7° tilt Adaptive Control Algorithms Enhanced tracking and data reception from LEO Earth Observation/Remote Sensing Satellites; Critical ground station infrastructure; Improves Ka-band tracking Avantel, Jisnu Communications Ku/C/L and S Band Cassegrain Feed Designed for 7.2m and 11m antennas Supports Ku, C, L, S bands High antenna efficiency Excellent noise/interference rejection Fundamental for ground station operations, Communication and defence platforms; Satellite communication applications Avantel, Jisnu Communications Geospatial Pest Forewarning Model Predicts crop age at pest appearance/max population Max pest population at spatial/point scales Validated with in-situ data Uses meteorological & satellite data Agricultural decision-making; Crop protection (mustard aphid, rice yellow stem borer); Reducing chemical toxicity in agriculture Amnex Info Technologies Semi-Physical Crop Yield Estimation Model Accuracy: 95% (state), >80% (district/block) Evaluated for 11 crops (district/state) & 4 crops (block/village) Uses PAR, fAPAR from remote sensing; Low-cost Agricultural planning; Crop forecasting; Yield gradation maps; Crop insurance settlement (YESTECH program); Food security Amnex Info Technologies Compact, Multi-Parameter, Portable Bathymetry System Measures water depths (up to 100m), DO, ST, geo-locations Compact (11.8x9.4x4.7 in), <4.5 kg, 5W, IP86 waterproof Customizable with 4 additional sensors UAV-based water resource monitoring; Inland water body storage/sedimentation studies; Irrigation/hydropower management; Validation for satellite/airborne bathymetry Jalkruti Water Solutions Ceramic-Based Flame-Proof Coating (CASPOL) Water-based, room-temp curable Flame retardant, waterproof, thermal insulating LOI > 40; Self-extinguishes <4s Reduces indoor temp by 5-6°C 32 Launch vehicle thermal protection; Household (thatched roofs, concrete waterproofing); Railways; Automobiles 1 Ramdev Chemicals

Advertisment

Here, the recent transfer of 10 advanced technologies by ISRO to six Indian private industries marks a watershed moment in India’s space journey. The deliberate selection of high-precision technologies, such as advanced inertial sensors, coupled with critical ground station infrastructure and impactful geospatial and industrial applications. Furthermore, by de-risking advanced technology development for the private sector and providing comprehensive handholding support, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL are actively fostering a vibrant environment for industry-led innovation and entrepreneurship.