ISRO fuels private industry with 10 key space technology transfers

ISRO has transferred 10 crucial space technologies to six Indian private industries on 3 July 2025. This move aims to enhance domestic capabilities in areas like sensors, ground stations, and geospatial applications.

Punam Singh
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with the assistance of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), successfully transferred 10 advanced technologies to six Indian private industries.

The strategic importance of these transfers is multifaceted; they are designed to significantly reduce India’s import dependence for critical space technologies, foster innovation driven by the private sector, and substantially boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Ultimately, this move aims to solidify India’s position as a global leader in the space economy, aligning with an ambitious national target of capturing 8% of the global space market by 2033 and growing its space economy to USD 44 billion.

The transferred technologies span the entire space value chain, encompassing upstream components such as inertial sensors, midstream operations like ground station infrastructure, and downstream applications including geospatial services and specialised industrial coatings.

A notable pattern in the selection of recipient companies is their geographic concentration, with multiple firms based in Hyderabad (Zetatek, Avantel, Jisnu) and Ahmedabad (Amnex, Jalkruti, Ramdev Chemicals). This suggests a deliberate strategy to foster regional clusters of space technology expertise and manufacturing. Leveraging existing industrial bases and talent pools in these cities can create synergetic effects, attracting further investment and talent, thereby accelerating the growth of these specialised hubs.

Summary of ISRO technology transfers

Technology Name

Key Specifications

Primary Use Cases/Applications

Benefiting Organisation

Laser Gyroscope (ILG)

Max rate: ±400 deg/sec

Bias: < ± 1 deg/Hr

Size: 136 mm dia X 100 mm height

Weight: 1.46 ± 1 kg

Power: 7 W 

Satellite launch vehicles; Inertial measurement in spacecraft (e.g., Chandrayaan-3 Lander Sensors) 

Zetatek Technologies

Ceramic Servo Accelerometer (CSA)

Range: ±25 g

 Bias: <±30 mg

Mass: 60 grams

 Size: 38mm dia. x 21mm height

 Power: 0.6W 

Satellite launch vehicles; Spacecraft applications for precise control and navigation 

Zetatek Technologies

S/X/Ka Tri-Band Dual Circular Polarised Monopulse Feed

Freq bands: S (2.2-2.3 GHz), X (7.8-8.5 GHz), Ka

 G/T: S-band 17.0 dB/K, X-band 31.5-32.0 dB/K, Ka-band 34.5 dB/K

 Dual circular polarisation (RHCP & LHCP) 

Critical ground station infrastructure; High-speed, high-resolution data reception from remote sensing satellites; Space & defence communication 

Avantel, Jisnu Communications

Tri-Axis Antenna Control Servo System

Mount: AZ-EL-Train

Tracking Accuracy: 0.03°

Max Velocity: AZ 15°/s, EL 6°/s, Train 6°/s

Programmable 7° tilt

Adaptive Control

Algorithms 

Enhanced tracking and data reception from LEO Earth Observation/Remote Sensing Satellites; Critical ground station infrastructure; Improves Ka-band tracking 

Avantel, Jisnu Communications

Ku/C/L and S Band Cassegrain Feed

Designed for 7.2m and 11m antennas

Supports Ku, C, L, S bands

High antenna efficiency

 Excellent noise/interference rejection 

Fundamental for ground station operations, Communication and defence platforms; Satellite communication applications 

Avantel, Jisnu Communications

Geospatial Pest Forewarning Model

Predicts crop age at pest appearance/max population

 Max pest population at spatial/point scales Validated with in-situ data

Uses meteorological & satellite data 

Agricultural decision-making; Crop protection (mustard aphid, rice yellow stem borer); Reducing chemical toxicity in agriculture 

Amnex Info Technologies

Semi-Physical Crop Yield Estimation Model

Accuracy: 95% (state), >80% (district/block)

 Evaluated for 11 crops (district/state) & 4 crops (block/village)

 Uses PAR, fAPAR from remote sensing; Low-cost 

Agricultural planning; Crop forecasting; Yield gradation maps; Crop insurance settlement (YESTECH program); Food security 

Amnex Info Technologies

Compact, Multi-Parameter, Portable Bathymetry System

Measures water depths (up to 100m), DO, ST, geo-locations

 Compact (11.8x9.4x4.7 in), <4.5 kg, 5W, IP86 waterproof

Customizable with 4 additional sensors 

UAV-based water resource monitoring; Inland water body storage/sedimentation studies; Irrigation/hydropower management; Validation for satellite/airborne bathymetry 

Jalkruti Water Solutions

Ceramic-Based Flame-Proof Coating (CASPOL)

Water-based, room-temp curable

Flame retardant, waterproof, thermal insulating

LOI > 40; Self-extinguishes <4s

 Reduces indoor temp by 5-6°C 32

Launch vehicle thermal protection; Household (thatched roofs, concrete waterproofing); Railways; Automobiles 1

Ramdev Chemicals
 Here, the recent transfer of 10 advanced technologies by ISRO to six Indian private industries marks a watershed moment in India’s space journey. The deliberate selection of high-precision technologies, such as advanced inertial sensors, coupled with critical ground station infrastructure and impactful geospatial and industrial applications. Furthermore, by de-risking advanced technology development for the private sector and providing comprehensive handholding support, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL are actively fostering a vibrant environment for industry-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

 