TRAI Unveils Tera Hertz Spectrum Recommendations to Propel Tech Frontiers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its much-anticipated recommendations on the Tera Hertz Spectrum. This initiative, requested by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in December 2022, is poised to unlock new avenues for research and development in the high-frequency spectrum range, heralding a new era for India’s digital ecosystem. It is set to unlock new opportunities in research, development, and commercial applications within the 95 GHz to 3 THz frequency range, which remains largely untapped.

Introducing Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation (THEA)

At the core of TRAI’s recommendations is the introduction of a novel framework termed the Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation (THEA). This authorisation is designed to promote extensive research, indoor and outdoor testing, technology trials, and demonstrations in the 95 GHz to 3 THz frequency range. By doing so, THEA will pave the way for innovation in cutting-edge technologies and services that leverage the Tera Hertz spectrum.

Under THEA, Indian entities, including academic institutions, R&D laboratories, government bodies, and original equipment manufacturers, will be eligible to conduct experiments and develop market-ready devices operating within this spectrum range. The authorisation, set at a nominal fee of ₹1,000 for a period of up to five years, is further extendable, ensuring long-term support for ongoing and future projects.

Expanding Horizons with De-Licensed Bands

TRAI’s recommendations extend to the authorisation and assignment-exempt use of specific frequency bands within the Tera Hertz range. Notably, the 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz bands have been identified for this purpose. The release of these bands is expected to catalyse the introduction of next-generation wireless technologies, offering unprecedented capacity and reliability for both existing and emerging use cases.

Enhancing Road Safety with Automotive Radar Systems

In addition to the Tera Hertz spectrum, TRAI has also recommended the de-licensing of the 77-81 GHz frequency range for the deployment of automotive radar systems in India. These radars are crucial for enhancing driver safety by detecting obstacles, warning of collisions, and monitoring blind spots.

The global automotive industry has already embraced short-range vehicular radar (SRR) applications in this band, offering features like lane departure warnings, parking aids, and airbag arming, collectively known as the "safety belt" for vehicles.

A Step Forward for ‘Make-in-India’

TRAI’s recommendations on Tera Hertz spectrum usage are expected to provide a substantial boost to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The new framework could lead to the emergence of innovative products and services, positioning India as a leader in next-generation technology, by creating a conducive environment for experimentation and development in the Tera Hertz band.

With these recommendations, TRAI is not only laying the groundwork for future technological advancements but also opening doors for Indian innovators to explore uncharted territories in the spectrum.