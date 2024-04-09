TRAI Invites Recommendations on Auction of Spectrum Bands for IMT

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper to seek recommendations for the auction of spectrum in new frequency ranges. This consultation paper has been released in response to a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to explore auctioning frequencies in the 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands.

TRAI has published the consultation paper titled 'Auction of Spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands Identified for IMT'. And, it is inviting stakeholders to provide written comments on the paper until 2nd May 2024, and counter comments by 16th May 2024.

What is the utilization of these frequency bands?

These frequencies are intended to be utilized by the telecom operators alongside other mmWave frequencies available in India. A total of 4000 MHz of frequencies are available in this spectrum range and they will collectively cater to offering private network services to enterprises with limited direct benefits to consumers.

In detail, approximately 500 MHz of spectrum is available in each Licensed Service Area (LSA) in the 37-37.5 GHz band, 2500 MHz in the 37.5-40 GHz band, and 1000 MHz in the 42.5-43.5 GHz band. Besides IMT services, these frequencies can also be utilized by satellite communication service providers for gateway links.

What kind of recommendations TRAI is seeking?

TRAI is seeking input on various aspects such as

Auction of quantum of spectrum

Duration of allocation

Block size

Spectrum cap and more

Here, it is important to note that these frequencies will not be a part of the upcoming spectrum auction scheduled by DoT for 6th June 2024. Further information on the upcoming spectrum auction in India for 2024 will be available through the official website. In the meantime, industry stakeholders are encouraged to submit their views and comments on these matters.

Conclusion

TRAI’s decision to solicit recommendations from industry stakeholders reflects the transparency of the process and encourages the participation of stakeholders in the spectrum allocation process.

For further details and to access the consultation paper, stakeholders can visit TRAI's website.