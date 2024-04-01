Government Issues Warning Against Fraud Calls Impersonating DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has released a notice cautioning citizens about recent instances of fraudulent calls. These callers claiming to represent the DoT, have been reported to threaten individuals with the disconnection of their mobile numbers or falsely accuse them of involvement in illegal activities. Additionally, the DoT has alerted the public to be wary of WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers (such as +92-xxxxxxxxxx), where imposters pose as government officials to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Cybercriminals use such calls to intimidate or obtain personal information to commit cybercrimes or financial fraud. The DoT explicitly states that it does not authorize anyone to make such calls on its behalf. It strongly advises individuals to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing any information if they receive such calls.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) urges citizens to promptly report any instances of fraudulent communications through the "Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications" feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal. Individuals can contribute to the prevention of telecom resource misuse for cybercrimes and financial frauds by proactively reporting such incidents. This collaborative effort assists the DoT in maintaining the integrity and security of telecommunications services.

Moreover, citizens are encouraged to utilize the "Know Your Mobile Connections" feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal to verify the mobile connections registered under their name. This tool enables individuals to identify any unauthorized or unnecessary mobile connections associated with their names and report them accordingly. Citizens can mitigate the risk of unauthorized usage and safeguard their telecommunications accounts against misuse by proactively monitoring their mobile connections.

Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recommended that citizens who have fallen victim to cyber-crime or financial fraud should promptly report their incidents to the cyber-crime helpline at 1930 or through the website www.cybercrime.gov.in. By reporting such incidents, individuals can seek assistance and support from relevant authorities to address their situation and take appropriate action against perpetrators.