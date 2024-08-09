DoT Shuts Down 7.3 Million Mobile Connections Amidst Identity Fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has disconnected 7.3 million mobile connections obtained using fake identification documents. This decision was part of a broader crackdown aimed at curbing mobile-based fraud and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The DoT’s detection system identified 8.1 million suspicious mobile connections, which were flagged for re-verification by telecom service providers (TSPs). In addition to targeting fraudulent SIM cards, the DoT also investigated 19.2 million mobile connections held by 1.6 million subscribers who exceeded the legal limit of SIM cards per individual. As a result, 6.6 million of these connections were disconnected, ensuring adherence to regulations and preventing misuse.

The crackdown reflects a heightened focus on preventing mobile-based fraud and ensuring the integrity of telecom operations.The implementation of the 'Chakshu' platform, integrated with the Sanchar Sathi portal, has further empowered citizens to report suspicious communication, enhancing the regulatory framework. This system ensures that both fraudulent numbers and their associated data are kept confidential and are swiftly acted upon.

The recent crackdown is a clear indication of the DoT’s proactive approach to maintaining the integrity of India's telecommunications network. By disconnecting millions of fraudulent connections, the DoT is addressing critical risks related to identity theft, financial fraud, and cybercrimes.

As the DoT continues to address these challenges, it is likely that further measures will be implemented to safeguard consumers and maintain the integrity of India's telecommunications network. This comprehensive approach is crucial in fostering a secure digital environment in the country.