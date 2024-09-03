Reliance Jio launches Jio AI-Cloud with 100 GB free storage offer

Reliance Jio has announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, which will provide users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage starting this Diwali. The announcement was made by RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani during the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Advertisment

The Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer is designed to give Jio users a secure and reliable way to store their digital content, including photos, videos, and documents. Users will also have the option to upgrade to higher storage plans at affordable prices. This initiative is part of Jio’s broader vision to make advanced technology accessible to everyone.

In addition to the free cloud storage offer, Ambani revealed plans to build large AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These centres will be powered by Reliance’s green energy and will support various AI-driven services to enhance the digital experience for Jio users. The company also plans to set up multiple AI facilities across the country to meet the growing demand for AI solutions. Ambani emphasised that Jio will collaborate with global technology leaders to bring the latest AI tools and solutions to India.

During the AGM, Ambani highlighted Jio’s rapid growth, noting that the company has acquired 490 million subscribers in just eight years, making it the world’s largest mobile data company. Jio’s network now handles nearly 8% of global mobile traffic, with data prices significantly lower than the global average. Ambani also mentioned that Jio has achieved the world’s fastest 5G adoption, with over 130 million customers joining Jio True 5G in the past two years.

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Jio plans to continue integrating AI into all its services, including a new feature called Jio Phonecall AI, which will allow users to record, store, and manage their calls through the Jio Cloud. With these initiatives, Jio aims to create a seamless and intelligent digital ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of its users.