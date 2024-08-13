Wipro Advances Digital Transformation with Google Cloud Partnership

Wipro Ltd has advanced its digital transformation efforts through a strengthened partnership with Google Cloud, incorporating the power of Google Cloud AI technologies, including the advanced Gemini models, into Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Studio. This collaboration is setting new benchmarks for innovation and efficiency in cloud solutions.

Advertisment

Wipro is utilising Vertex AI and Gemini models to equip its workforce with state-of-the-art generative AI tools. These tools are specifically designed to boost developer productivity, streamline cloud migrations, and deliver innovative GenAI solutions across various sectors.

At the heart of this initiative is the integration of Gemini’s advanced AI capabilities into Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Studio. This integration is key to driving business transformation by merging Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem with Google Cloud’s AI offerings.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios, located in major global tech hubs such as Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas, and Mountain View, are employing Gemini for Google Cloud to enhance their cloud operations. This usage spans optimising app migration, modernisation, and management processes, thereby offering clients transformative cloud-native solutions that are straightforward, effective, and scalable.

Advertisment

Ultimately, this collaboration not only fosters the development of innovative AI solutions but also ensures these solutions meet the highest standards of data privacy and regulatory compliance. Wipro is also dedicated to a comprehensive training programme for its associates on Google Cloud’s AI technologies, which is aimed at better supporting enterprise customers in deploying AI solutions designed for their unique business needs.

These initiatives are anticipated to lead to productivity improvements, with Wipro estimating up to a 30% increase in digital transformation projects. The practical benefits of Gemini’s multimodal capabilities have already been realised by Wipro’s clients. For instance, Metro Digital has reported improved efficiencies in managing Incident & Service Request processes, achieving quicker resolution times and greater accuracy in solutions, highlighting the significant impact and value of this AI integration.