Jio Things and MediaTek Unveil Game-Changing 4G Smart Digital Cluster for 2-Wheelers

In a landmark collaboration, MediaTek, a global leader in semiconductor technology, and Jio Things Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, have announced the launch of a "Made in India" Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module tailored specifically for the 2-wheeler (2W) market.

A New Era for Two-Wheelers

The collaboration leverages MediaTek's advanced chipset technology and Jio Things' innovative digital solutions. The result is a comprehensive 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster and Smart Module, designed to enhance the rider experience and streamline manufacturing processes for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Kiran Thomas, President and CEO of Jio Platforms Limited emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Jio Things is thrilled to partner with MediaTek to transform the mobility industry. Our 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster and Smart Module solutions, coupled with MediaTek's state-of-the-art chipset, are set to redefine customer experiences in IoT technology. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving India-led global innovation."

Advanced Features and Capabilities

The smart digital cluster, built on AvniOS, an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) based operating system offers OEMs a competitive edge with robust performance and support for critical firmware updates. Key features include:

Real-Time Data Analytics: Enabling precise monitoring and diagnostics.

Customizable Interfaces: Allowing OEMs to tailor the user experience.

Voice Recognition: For hands-free control and enhanced safety.

Comprehensive Integration: Seamlessly connects with vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure, and Smart Battery Management Systems optimized for EVs.

The Jio Automotive App Suite, part of this innovative offering, includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, and JioXploR, providing a holistic and modern experience for 2-wheeler users.

Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group at MediaTek commented: "Our collaboration with Jio Things on the Smart Digital Cluster underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the IoT and automotive sectors. This partnership equips OEMs with early access to our latest technologies, offering a significant advantage in the burgeoning 2-wheeler EV market."

Impact and Market Potential

With the Indian 2W EV market expected to reach ₹10,000 Crores by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% over the next five years, this collaboration is poised to meet the rising demand for electronic vehicles. It represents a pivotal step for both MediaTek and Jio Things in strengthening their foothold in the 2-wheeler segment, not only in India but globally.

CK Wang, General Manager of the IoT business unit at MediaTek added, "This partnership is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in India. Together with Jio Things, we are setting new benchmarks in smart digital clusters, transforming the rider experience and driving the next wave of mobility innovation on a global scale."

As this strategic alliance unfolds, it promises to set new standards in the industry, making advanced, smart digital clusters a standard feature in the evolving 2-wheeler market.