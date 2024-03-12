Made in India:First Domestic 4G Router in Collaborative Effort

A collaborative effort between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), and Noida-based firm Nivetti has yielded India's first indigenously developed 4G router.

India's journey towards self-reliance in telecom equipment took a notable step forward with the announcement of its first indigenously developed 4G router.

A joint effort involving the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), and Nivetti has led to the development of an indigenous router capable of handling 2.4 Terabits per second (TBPS). This achievement highlights significant progress in telecommunications self-reliance and innovation.

Mr. Vaishnaw expressed immense satisfaction with the unveiling of this domestically created and produced router in India.

This router aligns closely with the vision of Digital India, offering essential functions while ensuring security."

The minister emphasized the significance of a core router for Digital India, expressing pride in the fact that India has successfully designed, developed, and manufactured such a complex system domestically.

Powered by India's exclusive Secure Network Operating System, Nivetti NiOSTM, the router highlights the country's prowess in secure networking and cyber security solutions. Developed by Bengaluru-based Nivetti Systems, co-founded by Raghuveer B. K, Manish Bajpai, and Manjul Khandelwal, the company specializes in secure networking and cyber security products, widely deployed in sectors such as Power Grid, Indian Navy, CDoT, DRDO, and private enterprises.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the significant transition in manufacturing approaches, moving from conventional mechanical methods to those intricately linked with software, innovation, and intellectual capabilities. He stated, "While we excel as a service-oriented nation, our aim is to also evolve into a product-driven and manufacturing-oriented nation. This is the central focus of my visit here today. Additionally, I will be visiting Applied Materials, where semiconductor manufacturing equipment will be both designed and produced in India."

Nivetti Systems' India-designed and manufactured router is equipped with several standout features in the telecommunications field:

High Speed: Offering an impressive 2.4 Terabits per second (TBPS), it ranks among India's fastest indigenous routers.

Low Latency: The NRP Series routers ensure industry-leading low-latency performance, processing data in under 10 microseconds for efficient transmission.

Power Efficiency: Despite its high-speed performance, the router prioritizes power efficiency, consuming minimal power compared to industry standards.

Secure Network Operating System: Powered by India's sole fully indigenous Secure Network Operating System, Nivetti NiOSTM, it guarantees secure networking and cyber security solutions for digital infrastructure.

Security Evaluation: Evaluated by DRDO SAG & STQC, Nivetti NiOS showcases robust security features and compliance with stringent standards.

Deployment: Successfully deployed in various large networks across India, including Power Grid, Indian Navy, CDoT, DRDO, and private enterprises, it demonstrates reliability and effectiveness in real-world applications.

Innovative Solutions: Nivetti Systems offers a range of products including data center leaf switches, Ethernet switches, and the unique Network Threat Detection and response cyber security platform, Nivetti HawkSecure, utilizing advanced AI and ML algorithms for enhanced security.







The introduction of this router represents a significant step forward for India's telecom sector, offering potential benefits such as job creation and strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem. Moreover, domestically produced routers could provide cost-effective alternatives and foster economic growth by reducing reliance on imports.

Additionally, this development may inspire further innovation in indigenous telecom technology. However, challenges remain, including ensuring the router's competitiveness in pricing and features and scaling up production efficiently to meet market demands. Overcoming these challenges will be essential for realizing the full potential of indigenous telecom manufacturing in India.