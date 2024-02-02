Jio Introduces Two Data Enhancers for Users of Jio AirFiber

For its customers using AirFiber, Jio has announced the release of two data boosters. Utilizing its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service on its 5G Network integrated into a single platform, Jio AirFiber is an alternative service offering to TV, DTH, or broadband that enables consumers to stream content or, as the business claims, provide an entertainment experience.

Jio has announced two new data add-ons to augment their data balance in order to cater to those who need to use a lot of data and whose main use is streaming content. Along with the already-available Rs 401 Data Booster Pack, Jio today announced the availability of the Rs 101 and Rs 251 Data Booster Packs.

Jio AirFiber provides its customers with a variety of plans. Despite offering a variety of speed options from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps, the plans have a 1TB (1000GB) monthly bundled rapid connectivity use or Fair Usage Policy.

While the Rs 251 Data Pack offers 500GB of data benefit at the precise same speed as the Active base plan, the Rs 101 AirFiber Data Booster Pack offers 100GB of data at the base plan pace. The Active Base Plan is valid for both plans. It is noteworthy that consumers can obtain an extra 1000GB of data with the current Rs 401 Data Booster Pack.

According to Jio, every data booster packs is linked with the base plan, which means that any more data booster packs you buy will expire at the same time as your corresponding base plan. Jio also stated that the Data Add-on pack will continue to operate at the current plan speed and billing cycle.

If you buy a monthly data plan, for example, that expires on the 15th of every month, and you buy a data booster pack midway through the month, both the booster pack and the base plan will run out on the 15th, offering the same speeds. Additionally, Jio users are able to recharge these Data Packs many times.

In August, 2023 at the Reliance AGM 2023 event, Jio unveiled Jio AirFiber, a new broadband service. The device was introsuced in India on September 19, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, announced Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Reservations for the newest internet device are accepted across India on Jio's website. Jio announced its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across 8 metro cities in the beginning.

Jio's services are now available in over 300 cities throughout several states, having grown quickly. Jio offers AirFiber and AirFiber Max, two different plan kinds for its Fiber service. Keep in mind that if the user chooses a 12-month plan, the installation fee of Rs 1000 is waived.