Jio Plans to Provide Broadband to a Million Homes Every 30 Days

Adding one million new Jio customers every thirty days is the company's next goal in the home broadband arena,talking at the Reliance Industries Limited's 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated.

The largest telecom provider in India, Reliance Jio, introduced the AirFiber service in September 2023. The business signed up its first million users in less than half a year. Both new AirFiber clients and an exceptional growth rate have been observed by Reliance Jio. The quickening rollout of 5G SA (standalone) across India is the driving force for the enhancements. Jio AirFiber attracted another million FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) consumers in under 100 days, having reached the first million users in just six months.

"We have set a new goal for ourselves: one million new connections every 30 days. We are optimistic that we will surpass our goal of 100 million home broadband users at a record-breaking pace with this momentum," stated Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance also announced that it became the first Indian firm to surpass a market capitalization of $250 billion (USD100 billion in July 2018). RIL further highlighted that it has laid a strong foundation to guarantee doubling of value by 2027; that will probably surpass the 2022 goal.

With Jio's network carrying 8% of all mobile traffic worldwide, Ambani acknowledged that, India has emerged as the world's largest data market. Users on Jio's network consume around 30 GB of data per month. Jio also marked itself as a prominent global provider of digital home services, catering to about 30 million households with digital TV and broadband offerings.

Jio also claimed to have finished the quickest and largest SA 5G deployment so far. Jio also highlighted that it owns more than 85% of the 5G radio cells that are currently in use in India.

Ambani stated, Jio's success is largely attributed to deep tech innovation, which ensures superior service quality and efficiency including its Homegrown 5G stack, Operations Support System, and Business Support System. He also mentioned that Jio's 5G architecture is designed to handle more data than any other network.

Customers of Reliance Jio may also expect a lot of intriguing new additions in addition to this. Jio added 43 million new broadband customers in the previous year. The company's aggressive expansion plan made this possible.