Qualcomm unveils world’s first 5G-advanced FWA platform with AI connectivity

Qualcomm Technologies has once again pushed the boundaries of wireless broadband with the launch of the Qualcomm Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite. As the world’s first 5G-Advanced FWA platform, this cutting-edge solution brings enhanced network performance, on-device AI integration, and unprecedented broadband speeds. Featuring the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF, the platform is designed to optimise wireless connectivity, making it a game-changer in the fixed wireless access segment.

Key Features of Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite

The Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite sets a new standard in wireless broadband with:

5G-Advanced Capability powered by the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF, it delivers superior downlink speeds of up to 12.5 Gbps.

AI-Enhanced Traffic Classification as it integrates an on-device AI engine to optimise network performance and user experience.

Features a dedicated network Edge AI co-processor with up to 40 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), improving network efficiency.

Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 ensures seamless wireless connectivity across multiple devices.

Provides up to 14 kilometers of 5G mmWave performance, expanding connectivity to remote areas.

NTN Satellite Communication enables enhanced connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted broadband services.

Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) enhances reliability through seamless network aggregation.

Integrated GNSS supports precise positioning capabilities for better network management.

Quad-Core Processor with Hardware Acceleration offers improved processing power for handling simultaneous network operations efficiently.

Comparison with Previous Qualcomm FWA Models

The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite builds upon its predecessor, the Qualcomm FWA Gen 3, bringing key improvements:

Feature Qualcomm FWA Gen 3 Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Modem-RF System Qualcomm X80 5G Modem-RF Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF Max Downlink Speed 10 Gbps 12.5 Gbps AI Integration Basic AI Optimisation On-Device AI-Enhanced Traffic Classification Edge AI Processing Limited AI Capabilities 40 TOPS Edge AI Processor Wi-Fi Technology Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 5G mmWave Range 10 km 14 km Satellite Connectivity None NTN Satellite Communication Dual SIM Capability Single SIM Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) Processor Dual-Core Quad-Core with Hardware Acceleration

What’s New in Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite?

The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite introduces several major innovations over previous models:

Uses machine learning algorithms to enhance traffic management and connectivity.

With 40 TOPS Edge AI, it provides superior AI-assisted performance compared to previous models.

The 12.5 Gbps downlink speed and extended mmWave range ensure broader coverage and ultra-fast internet.

Support for NTN Satellite Communication and DSDA technology improves connectivity even in rural and remote areas.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 ensures faster and more reliable wireless networking.

Industry Implications

The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is expected to revolutionise fixed wireless broadband, providing a more cost-effective alternative to traditional fiber networks. This solution is ideal for rural broadband expansion, enterprise connectivity, and IoT applications.

“The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Platform is a technological breakthrough, extending our tradition of delivering platforms that solve the broadband industry’s greatest challenges,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Broadband and Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Availability and Market Impact

Qualcomm has announced that the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is available and shipping now. Attendees of MWC Barcelona 2025 can experience demonstrations at the Qualcomm Booth 3E10.

With its powerful combination of 5G Advanced, AI-driven performance, and next-gen network capabilities, the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is set to redefine the future of mobile broadband connectivity.