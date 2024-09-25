Tata Elxsi integrates RDK-B with Qualcomm's 5G FWA Gen 3 platform

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and technology services, has announced the successful integration of the RDK-B software stack with Qualcomm’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 3 Platform. In accordance with the business, this integration offers operators a new opportunity to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable high-speed FWA solutions. The RDK-B middleware includes essential features such as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, packet statistics, and advanced security options, making the platform adaptable for both indoor and outdoor use. Operators can now provide value-added services such as Quality of Service (QoS), band steering, parental controls, and VPN, further enhancing the broadband experience.

Qualcomm Praises Tata Elxsi Collaboration

Gautam Sheoran, Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, expressed pride in the collaboration with Tata Elxsi. He said,“We are proud to collaborate closely with Tata Elxsi, who has leveraged their considerable expertise to port the RDK-B stack to our 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform, featuring the Snapdragon® X75 Modem-RF System. This critical step empowers operators to accelerate time-to-market, deliver high-performance FWA solutions, and reduce development efforts as they deploy powerful new FWA CPE solutions. We look forward, through continued collaboration with Tata Elxsi, to expanding our engagement with the broader RDK community, giving operators more choices and flexibility in deploying state-of-the-art solutions."

Tata Elxsi's Vision for Expanding RDK Ecosystem

Priya S Kumar, Head of Media and Communications at Tata Elxsi, highlighted how this integration expands the RDK ecosystem beyond its traditional focus on wired technologies such as DOCSIS and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH). She stated,“This integration broadens the RDK ecosystem and silicon diversity, which has traditionally centred on wired technologies like DOCSIS and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH). By incorporating RDK-B into the cellular-managed WAN space, Tata Elxsi is excited to collaborate in positioning the Snapdragon X75 platform as a future-ready solution for high-performance broadband applications. Tata Elxsi's continuous commitment to the RDK ecosystem enables SoCs, OEMs, and operators to rapidly innovate and scale, addressing the demands of next-generation broadband technologies."

Future Innovations: Wi-Fi 7 and Beyond

Looking to the future, Tata Elxsi plans to upgrade the platform with next-generation features, including Wi-Fi 7. This upgrade will further enhance FWA devices, offering operators more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions, setting the stage for the next wave of wireless innovation.

This integration marks a significant step forward in the development of high-performance broadband applications, empowering operators with new tools to meet the growing demand for next-generation connectivity.