IDEMIA and Vantiva team up for advanced 5G eSIM Broadband

IDEMIA Secure Transactions announced their strategic collaboration with Vantiva to expedite the deployment of 5G services for customers and businesses worldwide. Formerly known as Technicolor, Vantiva, is a global provider of products for the connected home market such as broadband gateways and set-top boxes to Network Service Providers.This collaboration will see IDEMIA Secure Transactions provide Vantiva with the latest generation of eSIM (eUICC) technology, enhancing the capabilities of Vantiva’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) portfolio.

The two companies aim to deliver robust 5G solutions that offer seamless integration with existing infrastructure, and for the end-user, a simple connectivity activation thanks to IDEMIA Secure Transactions eSIM with embedded native connectivity. This initiative will make it easier for network service providers to deploy FWA services. It will remove the need for shipping a pre-provisioned SIM card or a QR code for service activation of Vantiva’s Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) devices onto the network while improving the connected home experience.

The deployment of Vantiva’s 5G FWA solutions, embedding IST’s eSIM technology, is anticipated to transform the broadband landscape. FWA is increasingly recognized as a permanent solution for delivering full internet access to homes and businesses, especially in regions where fiber or cable rollout is limited.

End-users in urban, suburban, and rural areas will have access to high-speed broadband services without the need for additional infrastructure, since cellular networks are being rolled out largely on all continents to support mobile services. For instance, families in rural areas with limited fiber or cable options will enjoy high-speed internet and TV services through Vantiva’s 5G-enabled residential gateways and associated set-top box, enhancing their ability to stream content, work from home, and participate in online learning.

“We are proud to present this collaboration with Vantiva to further extend the availability of our cutting-edge eSIM technologies. The combination of IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ and Vantiva’s expertise will enable more people and businesses to be securely connected to the broadband Internet, opening up ever more opportunities” Said Philippe DE OLIVEIRA, SVP Automotive & IoT at IDEMIA Secure Transactions

“Collaborating with IDEMIA Secure Transactions enhances our state-of-the-art 5G Fixed Wireless Access CPE portfolio. Our NSP customers will benefit from a simplified subscriber enrollment process, improved cost efficiency, and future-proof technology that meets the evolving demands of the digital age” said Thibaud LEPAGE, FWA CPE Product Line Director at Vantiva