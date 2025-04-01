Infostellar, Dhruva Space collaborate to expand global ground station coverage

Infostellar, a Tokyo-based Ground Segment as a Service (GSaaS) provider, has partnered with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space to integrate a 3.8-metre S- and X-band ground station antenna into its StellarStation platform, expanding global ground station coverage and improving satellite communications interoperability.

The agreement, announced during the 3rd India–Japan Space Dialogue in Tokyo, will see Dhruva Space’s Hyderabad ground station onboarded to Infostellar’s cloud-based StellarStation network, pending regulatory approvals from the Government of India. Once integrated, the station will become accessible to Infostellar’s global customer base, enhancing capabilities for satellite operators worldwide.

The 3.8-metre ground station supports S-band and X-band frequencies—critical for real-time satellite communication. The S-band provides secure links for telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), while the X-band enables rapid, high-quality data downlink. These features make the station suitable for use cases including weather monitoring, defence, disaster response, remote sensing, and precision agriculture.] [It enables timely decision-making for sectors such as agriculture, telecom and national security, while reducing dependence on foreign ground networks.

Dhruva Space claims to be India's only commercial ground station solutions provider offering full hemispherical coverage using X/Y mount systems. Its Hyderabad location allows effective tracking of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, particularly those in inclined orbital planes, thereby improving coverage and increasing data collection windows for mission-critical operations.

Virtualised Ground Networks and Space Diplomacy

Infostellar’s StellarStation platform virtualises ground station networks, simplifying access for satellite operators through a unified, cloud-native interface. Once set up, operators can seamlessly access ground stations across the network without repeated configurations. This flexibility supports new and emerging space enterprises by lowering ground segment barriers and improving scalability.

Naomi Kurahara, CEO of Infostellar, said, “Infostellar is excited to have signed this agreement with Dhruva Space, marking an important milestone in commercial Japan–India space relationships. We look forward to expanding our service footprint in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space, said, “This collaboration with Infostellar not only further strengthens India–Japan space cooperation but also enhances Dhruva Space’s vertical integration strategy, allowing us to offer end-to-end satellite solutions, from space to ground, for global satellite operators.”

The collaboration comes amid India’s efforts to open its space sector to private players through reforms driven by agencies such as the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) and iDEX. It is estimated that over 200 satellites will be launched by the Indian private sector in the next decade, generating demand for robust, locally available ground infrastructure.

Dhruva Space also plans to establish larger ground stations, including 7.4-metre antennas with S-, X-, and Ka-band capabilities, to support future Lunar and Deep Space Missions. These projects will be carried out in collaboration with global partners.

The partnership further strengthens the space cooperation between India and Japan, which have jointly worked on missions such as the Chandrayaan lunar series, Sentinel Asia, and the forthcoming LUPEX lunar exploration initiative.