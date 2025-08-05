Bharti Airtel is no longer just a telecommunications provider

As Gopal Vittal remarks, " We are moving beyond a telecom service provider to being a technology solution provider". With the launch of Xtelify, Airtel has repositioned itself as a full-stack technology solutions provider on a global scale. The solution is the culmination of years of internal development and is reportedly designed to address the very challenges that plague large, multi-business enterprises, particularly in the telecom sector.

The foundation of this new offering is Airtel Cloud, a sovereign, enterprise-grade cloud platform built and operated entirely within India on the company's sustainable Nxtra data centres. This platform is claimed to have been stress-tested and is capable of handling a massive workload of 1.4 billion transactions per minute.

What makes Airtel Cloud particularly compelling for Indian businesses is its promise of data residency and sovereignty, ensuring full compliance while offering a competitive alternative to global hyperscalers with up to 40% cost savings.

A modular, AI-powered enterprise suite

Xtelify is presented to be more than just a cloud; it is a suite of modular, AI-enabled software platforms designed to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. These platforms, Xtelify Data Engine, Xtelify Work, Xtelify Serve, and Xtelify IQ, were forged from the company's experience consolidating its fragmented systems across mobile, broadband, and DTH.

Xtelify Data Engine breaks down data silos to provide real-time, AI-driven insights for everything from churn prediction to network optimisation.

breaks down data silos to provide real-time, AI-driven insights for everything from churn prediction to network optimisation. Xtelify Work is a no-code platform for managing over 100,000 field and retail agents, automating processes and improving efficiency.

is a no-code platform for managing over 100,000 field and retail agents, automating processes and improving efficiency. Xtelify Serve is an omnichannel customer experience engine that intelligently routes issues and offers, optimising service costs.

is an omnichannel customer experience engine that intelligently routes issues and offers, optimising service costs. Xtelify IQ enhances customer analytics to improve ARPU and prevent fraud.

A model for the global scale

Gopal Vittal shared the evidence of the success of the model through multi-million dollar deals with leading global telcos. Singtel in Singapore is leveraging Xtelify Work to optimise its field operations, while Globe Telecom in the Philippines is deploying Xtelify Serve for next-generation customer service. The platforms are also being rolled out across Airtel Africa in 14 countries, bringing advanced data insights and operational efficiency to 150,000 field agents.

For Airtel, this is more than just a new product line; it is a fundamental shift in business model. The company's internal scale, which includes managing over 200 million international customers and 2 trillion transactions daily, has created a robust, battle-tested infrastructure that it may monetise. As MD Gopal Vittal noted, this is a "pivotal moment," transitioning Airtel from a telecom leader to a global enterprise technology provider. Xtelify is the engine driving this long-term strategy, building a sizable enterprise tech business that extends far beyond its traditional services.