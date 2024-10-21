Airtel introduces 5G on Mumbai Metro Line-3, BKC-Aarey route

Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel announced that it is the first telecom service provider to offer uninterrupted 5G connectivity across the ten new stations of the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line. This underground infrastructure is claimed to be a groundbreaking step to connect the financial capital from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, spanning the crucial Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) section.

Aditya Kankaria, CEO- Mumbai, Bharti Airtel said,“By strategically investing in upgrading and fortifying our network infrastructure along the Aqua Line, we have demonstrated our unwavering commitment to providing customers with seamless, high-speed mobile connectivity as they navigate the city's public transit system. This commitment is further underscored by our eagerness to support Mumbai's first-ever underground metro line, ensuring that customers can enjoy reliable, blazing-fast internet connectivity as an integral part of their daily commute. As Mumbai embraces this new era of efficient, technologically-advanced public transportation, Airtel stands ready to elevate the commuting experience with high-speed 5G connectivity”.

Mumbai's highly anticipated Aqua Line, the city's first underground metro system, is poised to revolutionize urban transportation and usher in a new era of efficient, high-tech travel for the bustling metropolis. Spanning a total length of 33.5 kilometers, this state-of-the-art metro line will connect key transit hubs like the iconic Terminal 2 (T2) airport and the vibrant neighborhood of Santacruz. Along the entire 33.5 km route, Airtel claims that it has meticulously enhanced its 5G capabilities, ensuring that passengers can enjoy blazing-fast mobile internet, crystal-clear voice calls, and uninterrupted data transmission throughout their journeys. According to the telco, dedicated in-building solutions have been deployed at each of the ten underground metro stations, guaranteeing consistent, high-quality connectivity that will transform the commuting experience.